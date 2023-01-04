Ross County: Goalkeeper Jake Eastwood to return to Sheffield United, while Staggies seek loan switch for striker Alex Samuel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County: Goalkeeper Jake Eastwood to return to Sheffield United, while Staggies seek loan switch for striker Alex Samuel

By Andy Skinner
January 4, 2023, 10:30 pm
Jake Eastwood.
Jake Eastwood.

Ross County loanee Jake Eastwood will return to parent club Sheffield United in the coming days.

English goalkeeper Eastwood has been unable to dislodge first choice Ross Laidlaw, who earlier this week signed a new three-and-a-half year deal to remain in the Highlands.

Since arriving in the summer Eastwood has played just twice, with both appearances coming in the Premier Sports Cup.

He enjoyed a memorable debut in a group stage tie against Alloa Athletic in July, when he saved a penalty from Connor Sammon in the Staggies’ 2-0 win.

County boss Malky Mackay has revealed the 26-year-old is in the process of cutting short his loan, with Ross Munro to step up to be Laidlaw’s deputy.

Ross Munro.

Mackay said: “Jake is going to go back to Sheffield United.

“He has been a great pro here for the first half of the season, but Ross’ form has meant that his chances and opportunities have been more limited than they might have been.

“He’s a good lad, and at his age he needs to play, so I had a conversation with him and I think he’s going to look to see what his situation is in the coming week.

“He might go right back out on loan to somewhere in England, but here Ross Munro will step up.

“There are no numbers to him, but Ross will be our sub goalie. He has done really well, he’s a really good pro and he will come in as number two at the moment.”

Returning Samuel could move out on loan in search of game time

Mackay has also revealed he will seek a loan move for striker Alex Samuel, who is back in training having been sidelined since last February with a cruciate ligament injury.

Alex Samuel in action for Ross County.

Welshman Samuel has made only six outings since making the switch from Wycombe Wanderers in 2021, with Mackay keen for him to play regular action.

Mackay added: “I’ve said before that Alex Samuel is going to need some football, so we’ll be looking to see if there’s a loan option for him until the end of the season.”

Decision on Wright and Mackinnon to come later in month

Mackay an assessment on the short-term future of youngsters Matthew Wright and Adam Mackinnon will not be made until the end of the January transfer window.

The Staggies boss has not ruled out the pair going back out on loan.

Should they feature for County during the remainder of the month, they would only be able to return to League One side Montrose, where they spent the first half of the season.

Mackay will use the coming weeks to assess the next move for the Lewis-born pair, who are under contract at Dingwall until 2024.

He added: “That will be a late decision. They are two great kids, and they are both boys that are going to have a big future for Ross County.

Matthew Wright celebrates after scoring a late equaliser against Rangers last season. Image: SNS

“It’s just a decision as to what happens next – whether they both stay in for the second half of the season like they did last year to help the group, or whether the bigger picture of their longer-term development calls for them to go and get six months out again.

“We’ll see where that goes, but that will probably be determined by what we can get in as well.

“They have both gone out and played men’s football, while they’ve been training with us every week anyway, and they have both impressed.

“If we played them in the meantime, they would only be able to go out to Montrose.

Adam Mackinnon in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

“That wouldn’t be a hardship, because they were terrific there and Stewart Petrie did really well with them.

“It would be really easy for them to go back to Montrose, but for me it’s more of a question of whether we keep them here. There are positives to both.

“I wouldn’t have them involved to then limit the option of what we do. It’s really about deciding in two or three weeks’ time what their next six months look like.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Ross County

Ross Callachan and Keith Watson look distraught following Ross County's 2-0 defeat to Livingston. Image: SNS
Ross County fan view: Is it time to start mentioning the R word?
Ross County forward Jordan White. Image: SNS
Jordan White says Ross County cannot look for favours from elsewhere in efforts to…
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay urges Ross County supporters to stick by side following 2-0 defeat to…
Ross Callachan and Keith Watson look distraught following Ross County's 2-0 defeat to Livingston. Image: SNS
Ross County 0-2 Livingston - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw.
Goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw determined to prolong Ross County's Premiership stay after signing new deal
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay confirms disciplined players will return to Ross County squad to face Livingston
Ross County manager Malky Mackay at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay striving for consistency in plotting Ross County's January transfer business
Ivan Sproule in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Ten of Ross County's top January additions during Premiership era as transfer window opens
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Patience in short supply among Aberdeen fans
Alex Iacovitti with fellow Ross County defender Callum Johnson. Image: SNS
Alex Iacovitti says solid defensive foundations key to Ross County moving off foot of…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Donnie Heanan sparked an armed police response in Aberdeen Picture shows; Donnie Heanan . n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Twitter Date; Unknown
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
2
Midstocket Road in Aberdeen has been closed off by police.
Teen arrested following extensive police search after Midstocket Road car crash
3
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
4
Post Thumbnail
Nicola Sturgeon NHS briefing LIVE: First Minister answers questions on health service crisis
5
Post Thumbnail
Domestic abuser’s attack captured on doorbell camera
6
Aberdeen striker Duk celebrates scoring but the goal was ruled offside by VAR against St Johnstone. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
‘I love them so much’ – Goal hero Duk on his connection with Aberdeen…
7
Nichole Bonner. Image: DC Thomson
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Julie-Ann Logan appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Julie-Ann Logan.. Keith. Supplied by Facebook: Julie-Ann Logan Date; Unknown
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for…
9
Aberdeen University has issued "trigger warnings" for content in the novel of Peter Pan. Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan
10
Hugh Drysdale in hospital after having a heart attack and stroke with his grandaughter Kyla and grandson Kaydn. USA. Image: Hugh Drysdale.
Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in…
3

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead's new loan signing Kieran Shanks in action against Airdrie.
Peterhead loanee Kieran Shanks wants to bring goals to the Blue Toon
Work is progressing on the Aberdeen Incinerator at East Tullos Industrial Estate, but until it's up and running waste will continue to be landfilled. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Waste to continue to be landfilled until Aberdeen incinerator fires up
Stephen Thomson admitted to five charges, including possessing indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson.
Police delivery driver jailed after being caught distributing indecent images of children
Aberdeen's Bailley Collins in action against Hutchison Vale. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Bailley Collins hopes Aberdeen Women build on 'frustrating' Scottish Cup performance upon return to…
To go with story by Craig Munro. Retailers are saying customers are turning away from the high street and towards the city's retail park and the internet. Picture shows; Inverness Retail Park. Inverness. Supplied by Ross Hempseed Date; 26/12/2021
Four-times-the-limit A96 drink-driver was on Highland holiday
The thought of writing a novel is intimidating, but how about 200 words per day? (Image: TippaPatt/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Keep putting one foot in front of the other to make creative…
Inverurie Locos' Harlaw Park. (Photo by Paul Glendell)
Early interest in Inverurie Locos job
Aberdeen Ladies U14s trophy-winning squad. Image: Jill Runcie.
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023: Aberdeen FC Ladies U14s earn Team Performance nomination after double…
Author Katherine Rundell, pictured in 2019 (Image: Mirco Toniolo/AGF/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: The Golden Mole will stay with me forever
The Grampian Supermatch will take place on Saturday January 14 near Rothienorman. Image: Jim Irvine
Grampian Supermatch returns this weekend

Editor's Picks

Most Commented