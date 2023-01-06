Fraserburgh Academy nets grant for library project focused on anti-racism and football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fraserburgh Academy nets grant for library project focused on anti-racism and football

By Chris Cromar
January 6, 2023, 1:50 pm Updated: January 6, 2023, 5:01 pm
Fraserburgh Academy will benefit from the funding. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Fraserburgh Academy will benefit from the funding. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Fraserburgh Academy has been awarded funding for an anti-racism football focused literacy programme in collaboration with both Fraserburgh and Aberdeen football clubs.

The Scottish Government school library funding supports creative and innovative projects within the school library sector across the country.

It is available to all state-run nurseries, primary schools and secondary schools with a library, with this year’s funding priority given to applications which focused on supporting anti-racism and racial equality.

The £200,000 2022/23 wave from the School Library Improvement Fund has been allocated to a total of 18 initiatives across Scotland, including the Widening the Pitch project in Aberdeenshire, which aims to engage pupils with low literacy levels through football stories.

This year’s funding was focused on anti-racism and racial equality. Image: Vickie Flores/EPA/EFE/Shutterstock.

Wider understanding of issues around race and diversity

It will encourage students to explore the routes footballers from different backgrounds and nationalities have taken in their careers to help foster a wider understanding of issues around race and diversity.

Pupils will also develop their digital skills while documenting these stories during author visits and active reading sessions.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “School libraries play a key role for young people by providing access to educational resources, supporting learning and helping to close the poverty related attainment gap.

“The School Library Improvement Fund continues to support creative and innovative projects in school libraries.

“The anti-racism focus of the projects will allow school libraries to engage with pupils on the importance of belonging, inclusion and social justice.”

Schools can apply via individual or collaborative applications, with SLIC accepting up to two individual approaches per local authority and an unlimited number of collaborative applications to ensure equal opportunities across Scotland.

