Harry details fight with William during salmon fishing trip to River Spey in new autobiography

In his ghost written autobiography Spare, The Duke of Sussex has described how he and the Prince of Wales fought in the car while heading to the River Spey on a salmon fishing trip.

Prince Harry tells how the fight came when there were no other kids around and they had “no common enemies” – so they would fight each other.

The fight happened in the backseat of a car while King Charles was taking them to the River Spey.

These latest claims come from the prince’s controversial autobiography – out on January 10.

The book was mistakenly put out for sale in Spain, five days early.

‘We were trading punches’

Extracts, published in The Times, read: “When there were no other kids around, no common enemies, Willy and I used to fight each other.

“Most of the time it happened in the back seat of the car while our father was taking us somewhere. To a field camp. Or go salmon fishing.

“Once in Scotland, on the way to the River Spey, we began to argue, and soon a pitched battle broke out. The one where we were rolling back and forth, trading punches.

“My father did not feel the need to explain. Outside Willy turned on me, furious. He was under the impression that I always got my way.

“He got out of the car, headed decisively to the vehicle where the bodyguards were travelling, got in and fastened his seat belt (since the loss of my mother, we always fastened our seatbelts).

“The convoy resumed. From time to time, he turned to look at me through the back window. I caught a glimpse of the future King of England, plotting his revenge.”

The brothers would journey up to Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire every summer holiday.

Harry’s autobiography spills secrets

The River Spey fight claim is just one of the many that have been made in the autobiography which was ghost written by JR Moehringer.

In it, the prince also recounts his final words to his grandmother, the Queen, when he visited her body after she died at Balmoral in September.

“I whispered that I hoped she was happy and that she was with grandfather now. I said that I admired her for having carried out her duties until the end. The jubilee, the welcoming of the new prime minister,” the extract reveals.

The book comes just weeks after an explosive Netflix documentary.