More than 1,200 Aberdeen homes left without power due to fault

More than 1,200 homes in Bucksburn were left without power this morning after a fault in the area caused an outage.

The lack of power was reported at around 10.15am this morning causing 1,269 customers with the postcode AB21 to have no access to electricity.

On their website, SSEN said the outage was due to a fault affecting 42 postcodes.

An engineer attended the site and power was restored at around 11.40am. SSEN are still investigating the cause of the outage.

A SSEN spokesman said: “SSEN is looking into the cause of the power outage and apologises for any inconvenience.”