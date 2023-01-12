‘I feel like a burden’: Long Covid sufferers describe agony of condition three years on from infections

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two north-east Long Covid sufferers have spoken of how they feel they are now a burden to their families since contracting the virus three years ago.

Liz Jelly, 16, was an outgoing academic school pupil who competed in ski sports before she had a mild case of Covid, but now uses a wheelchair to get around.

Another Long Covid sufferer, Callum O’Dwyer from Aberdeen, says getting help is a “struggle” but hopes a Covid inquiry starting in the Scottish Parliament today will make a difference from those with the illness.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme, both say life has change dramatically since having the virus.

‘I can not do the easiest of tasks’

Liz Jelly, from near Huntly, said: “I have had Covid for three years now. I have not been able to go to school for two-and-a-half years.

“It is hard on me, seeing all my friends going on with their lives, when I am stuck in the house.

“I got Covid very mildly in April 2021, and soon after had Long Covid symptoms.”

Liz experiences extreme fatigue, muscle pain, migraines, brain fog that affects brain function and processing, a racing heart as well as breathing issues.

She added: “Covid makes it harder to do anything, I can not leave the house, I use a wheelchair, I was an academic scholar and a competitive skier, so I can’t do that.

“I have lost all of that fitness and brain power. I can not do the easiest of tasks. It is very depressing. It makes me feel like a burden.

“I have to plan ahead for everything, even the easiest things.

“I am luckily able to go privately for care, in the NHS I have had doctors who have tried to write it up as mental illness.”

Going on Good Morning Scotland in a few minutes to discuss the upcoming Long Covid inquiry, on @BBCRadioScot 📻 (I had forgotten mornings are this dark hahaha) — Callum O'Dwyer (@callumjodwyer) January 12, 2023

Mr O’Dwyer added: “For me the big thing is the fatigue or post-exertion malaise. If I am sitting up for more than an hour, I need to sit for two hours afterwards.

“In the last year I have managed to get myself back to work. All this adds up and can be so inhibitive. I am 31 and I need to live with my parents, and I still need personal care.

“I can not look after myself.

“I have found it a struggle, there is a lack of awareness. I have been lucky and I have found a doctor nearby who understands the condition.

“Most things I have found out myself and I have taken them to doctors, as much as they have taken it to me.”

What will Long Covid inquiry examine?

He said he wanted the committee to be involved in capturing the experiences of people with Long Covid.

He said: “Capturing our experiences is valuable. One of the myths around Long Covid is that nothing can be done.

“There is a lot lacking in funding and recognition and if the inquiry helps to bring the Scottish Government to a position that is more pro-active then that would be a huge help.”

It is estimated that 3.5% of people in Scotland are suffering from Long Covid

The Covid Recovery Committee gets underway today and will be taking submissions from the public until mid-February.

The committee is chaired by Siobhian Brown MSP, who told Radio Scotland she was keen to hear people’s experiences of the virus, and how they think the government can help.