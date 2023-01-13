Air ambulance lands in Bervie School playing fields due to medical emergency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Air ambulance lands in Bervie School playing fields due to medical emergency

By Cameron Roy
January 13, 2023, 4:32 pm Updated: January 13, 2023, 4:52 pm
The Scottish Air Ambulance helicopter attended the scene. Image: Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance.
The Scottish Air Ambulance helicopter attended the scene. Image: Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance.

An ambulance helicopter landed in Bervie School playing fields to airlift a man to hospital following a medical emergency.

However, the incident is not connected to the school.

The ambulance service received the call at 12.14pm on Friday regarding an incident at Church Street in Inverbervie.

A number of resources were dispatched to the scene, including a medical helicopter.

Due to the close distance between the incident location and the school, the helicopter decided to land on the school playing fields.

A male patient was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary at around 1.25pm.

His condition is unknown at this time, but an ambulance spokeswoman said it was a “medical emergency”.

The helicopter landed at Bervie School in Inverbervie. Image: Darrell Benns.

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council assured the Press & Journal the incident did not involve a pupil or teacher at the school.

An ambulance service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 12.14pm on January 13 to respond to an incident at Church Street.

“We dispatched a number of resources to the scene, including the helimed, and a male patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Police said they were informed of the operation but had no further involvement.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

From discussing new Scottish crime fiction to playing with the Fun Lovin' Crime Writers band, acclaimed author Chris Brookmyre is looking forward to Granite Noir. Image: Bob McDevitt.
Fun' lovin crime writer Chris Brookmyre set to hit the high notes at Granite…
Crowds were seen congregating on George Street. Image: Andy Morton / DC Thomson.
Hibs fans accused of causing 'great terror' as supporters clash outside Aberdeen pub
The vegan fish and chips at Mike's Famous in Blackburn certainly looks the part. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
Chipper review: What did we make of Mike's Famous Fish and Chips vegan offering?
An artist's impression of the proposed nursery at Craigton Road, Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Councillors scrap plans for new 120-space nursery in Aberdeen's west end
Rapid electric vehicle charging points will be installed at the First Bus depot on King Street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Approved: First to electrify Aberdeen bus depot despite neighbours' fears about 'annoying humming' noise
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Drumtochty Castle, Laurencekirk was used as a boarding school for Norwegian exiled children during WW2 Picture shows; Drumtochty Castle in WW2. Drumtochty Castle. Supplied by Ragnhild Bie/DCT Design Date; 1945
Children fleeing Nazi-occupied Norway made precious memories at Drumtochty Castle boarding school
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0040534 Karla Sinclair, Portsoy For food and drink FIRST LOOK story on the opening of Aspire, a new restaurant launching this weekend in Portsoy (inside a former kirk). Jill Christine Mair is pictured Thursday 12th January 2023 - Pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
First look: Owner hopes new Portsoy restaurant Aspire 'will put town on the map'
Lewis Forrester was clocked at nearly 120mph on the A92. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
'Reckless and dangerous': Audi driver clocked at nearly 120mph while showing off to friends
Crime writer Val McDermid, centre, after an author event with owners Maggie and Antony Hope at the Dornoch Bookshop.
12 of the best independent bookshops in north and north-east Scotland
Olive Alexanders is a deli and restaurant. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
WIN: Dinner for two at Olive Alexanders during Aberdeen Restaurant Week and a £20…

Most Read

1
Police chiefs are facing calls to up patrols in the newly developed Union Terrace Gardens (UTG). It comes after The Press And Journal captured images of youngsters fighting under the new safety lights - installed as part of a recently completed £30 million overhaul of the Victorian gardens. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Video: Youths fight in Union Terrace Gardens as police say £30m park was reopened…
2
The number 10 Stagecoach bus was stuck in one of Huntly's narrowest roads. Image: Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Design.
Stagecoach bus gets stuck in ‘one of the narrowest roads’ in Huntly
3
A96 crash
Man, 74, and woman, 73, in serious condition following A96 crash involving lorry and…
4
Post Thumbnail
EXCLUSIVE: Cromarty Firth to win ‘freeport’ status as Aberdeen bid misses out
5
Bex McIntosh hasn't used Evri since she experienced problems. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
‘They don’t care’: Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri’s apology
6
Antisocial behaviour which plagued Union Street throughout 2022 has now spread into the newly reopened Union Terrace Gardens. City centre police commander David Paterson has pledged "robust" action to tackle the problem. Image: Kenny Elrick/Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Police: Evidence of antisocial crime ‘not strong enough’ for another Aberdeen city centre teen…
7
Singer Lisa Marie Presley, only child of Elvis Presley, dies at the age of 54 (PA)
Singer Lisa Marie Presley, only child of Elvis Presley, dies at the age of…
8
David Bowie and nanny Marion Skene
Marion Skene: The Aberdeen nanny who died a year after David Bowie left her…
9
Proud owner, Julie-Ann Whyte has launched her own traditional greengrocer in Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
10
london calling aberdeen aoc productions
London’s calling as Aberdeen theatre company embark on north-east tour to celebrate the Big…

More from Press and Journal

Evan Towler.
Gavin Price feels returning Aberdeen loanee Evan Towler can kick on again at Elgin…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds expects Queen's Park's big guns to return in Inverness
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McEleny glassed a workmate Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre / Daniel McEleny. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
'I have a short fuse': Man's apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out
Anna Danby is in her element in the Scottish Highlands.
Big Interview: Anna Danby's hitting the heights at the helm of the Fort William…
17Sep14. Drummond Road, Inverness. Pictured, Drummond School, Drummond Road, Inverness. . Photographed by David Whittaker-Smith. .17/09/14
'Nothing more than discrimination': Complaint alleges special needs students in Inverness were used as…
The owners of the Loch Awe Holiday Park in Taynuilt, Argyll have issued eviction notices to a number of residents of the site. Lodge owners May Clayton with Sandy and Christine Nicol with their lodge are among those asked to leave. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Residents face eviction from Loch Awe Holiday Park
Highland councillor Jim McGillivray (second left) and Royal Dornoch captain Prof David Bell celebrate the new 99-year lease, flanked by Dornoch Provost Paddy Murray and club general manager Neil Hampton. Image Matthew Harris. Dornoch. Supplied by royal dornoch Golf club Date; Unknown
A 16,000% rent increase - but Royal Dornoch's new lease could open the way…
Rishi Sunak
Readers' letters: Rishi Sunak's personal healthcare preferences, climate change, the closure of Bonobo cafe
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates at full time after scoring a double in the 2-0 defeat of St Johnstone. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Paul Third: Will it be a happy return to Hampden for cup hopefuls Aberdeen?
The Virgin Orbit launch in Cornwall ended in failure due to an "anomaly".
News Agenda: How the north's spaceports are rising stars in Scotland's space industry

Editor's Picks