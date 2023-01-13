Air ambulance lands in Bervie School playing fields due to medical emergency

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An ambulance helicopter landed in Bervie School playing fields to airlift a man to hospital following a medical emergency.

However, the incident is not connected to the school.

The ambulance service received the call at 12.14pm on Friday regarding an incident at Church Street in Inverbervie.

A number of resources were dispatched to the scene, including a medical helicopter.

Due to the close distance between the incident location and the school, the helicopter decided to land on the school playing fields.

A male patient was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary at around 1.25pm.

His condition is unknown at this time, but an ambulance spokeswoman said it was a “medical emergency”.

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council assured the Press & Journal the incident did not involve a pupil or teacher at the school.

An ambulance service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 12.14pm on January 13 to respond to an incident at Church Street.

“We dispatched a number of resources to the scene, including the helimed, and a male patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Police said they were informed of the operation but had no further involvement.