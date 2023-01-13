Another 22 days of schools strike action announced as teacher pay dispute escalates

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), the country’s largest teaching union, has announced another 22 days of strike action in an escalation of the dispute over teachers’ pay.

This is in addition to the previously announced 16-day programme of rolling strike action, set to begin in schools across the country next week.

EIS members have already taken three days of national strike action – one in November and two this week – in the continuing campaign for a pay rise.

The EIS executive committee met today and agreed a programme of additional strike action that will include two days of national strike action in all schools and sectors on February 28 and March 1.

It will be followed by a rolling programme of strikes for 20 days between March 13 and April 21.

Every council will be impacted by strikes

Over the rolling strike period, each local authority area will be impacted by three consecutive days of strike action. Specific dates for each council area have not been announced yet.

There will also be one day of action in all schools bookended on either side by one-day strikes in primary and secondary schools.

Last year, the EIS rejected a pay rise of 6.58% for the lowest earning teachers, which would have decreased to 5% for those earning over £40,107, however, EIS is pushing for a 10% pay rise for its members.

EIS general secretary, Andrea Bradley said: “The programme of additional strike action, agreed today, is a direct response to the inaction of the Scottish Government and Cosla on teacher pay. After a year of dither, delay and disingenuity from the Scottish Government and Cosla, Scotland’s teachers have simply had enough.”

“The recent days of strike action by Scotland’s teachers have succeeded in bringing Cosla and the Scottish Government back to the negotiating table – but they have yet to put a single extra penny onto that table.

“The prospect of 22 additional days of strike action, on top of the 16 days of rolling action set to begin next week, should signal clearly to the Scottish Government and Cosla that they must now act with urgency.”

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Strikes in our schools are in no one’s interest – including for pupils, parents and carers who have already had to deal with significant disruption over the past three years.

“It is disappointing that the EIS has proceeded to escalate industrial action – we are continuing to urge teaching unions to reconsider their plans while talks are ongoing.

“Recent discussions have been constructive. There has been a shared understanding that talks have been focused on discussing potential areas for compromise – not on tabling a new offer at this stage.

“To date we have made four offers, all of which have been rejected, but we remain absolutely committed to reaching an agreement on a pay deal that is fair and sustainable for all concerned.”