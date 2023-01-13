Malky Mackay remains ‘calm and steady’ in efforts to reverse Ross County’s struggles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay remains ‘calm and steady’ in efforts to reverse Ross County’s struggles

By Andy Skinner
January 13, 2023, 10:30 pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Ross County manager Malky Mackay at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay is remaining calm amid the pressure of attempting to steer Ross County off the Premiership’s bottom spot.

The Staggies face Motherwell at Fir Park in a vital encounter on Saturday, with Mackay’s men trailing the Steelmen by three points.

Mackay has bolstered his squad with the loan addition of Hibernian midfielder Nohan Kenneh, who goes straight into the squad.

County are eagerly looking to kick start their campaign, having suffered five losses from their last six matches.

Mackay, who has a wealth of managerial experience in England with Watford, Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic, is keen to lead with composure.

He said: “Over a period of years, where you are three or four hundred games deep, you need to stay calm and steady.

“That’s when things are going well, and also when times are tough.

“You are never as bad as you seem, and you are never as good as you seem. That’s something I have always looked at.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

“It comes to whether you are trying the right things for the club, and keeping your options as broad minded as possible, so you are not stubborn, with tunnel vision as to not trying anything else.

“At the end of the day, I have not seen much difference in the application of the players from what I did six months ago.

“We just need to make sure we do that final thing a bit better.”

Staggies have experienced campaigners in squad

Mackay also takes reassurance from the experience of a number of players in his squad, who have successfully staved off the threat of relegation in previous years.

He added: “We have guys at the club who have been in situations.

“We are one of what you would suggest are the smaller clubs in the division, so there’s always that feeling we are a team that have had to deal with this before.

“We have been in these situations before, and fought our way out of it before.

Jordan White is one of Ross County’s experienced campaigners. Image: SNS

“I have players that have been able to do that, which they have got the experience of.

“You stay calm in these situations.”

Both County and Well are approaching the game short on form, with the home side having won just one of their last 11 games and searching for only their second home victory of the campaign.

Mackay, who is without midfielder Ben Paton through a knee injury, knows his side must take matters into their own hands.

The Staggies boss added: “We need to get points on the board, undoubtedly.

“I look exactly at where everyone is every week, and where we are, so we need to get back to winning games to get points.

“It’s tight between a lot of teams, but we’ve got to do our bit, without a doubt.”

