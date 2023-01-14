Woman taken to hospital following one-car crash near retail park in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Woman taken to hospital following one-car crash near retail park in Aberdeen

By Lauren Taylor
January 14, 2023, 12:43 pm Updated: January 14, 2023, 3:41 pm
The long-awaited Berryden Corridor escaped any budget reprofiling over the summer, as the council reassessed its building projects. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
The accident happened on Berryden Road this morning. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

A woman has been taken to hospital after a one-car crash near the Berryden retail park.

Emergency services were alerted to the accident on Berryden Road near the retail park just before 9am this morning.

Officers have confirmed the road was closed for a short time while the driver of the car has been taken to hospital by ambulance.

Two fire crews also attended to make the scene safe, but left shortly after 9am.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called around 8.40am on Saturday, January 14, to a report of a one-car crash on Berryden Road, Aberdeen.

“A woman, the driver of the car, was taken to hospital by the ambulance service to be checked over.

“The road was closed for a short time and has since re-opened.”

