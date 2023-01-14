Woman taken to hospital following one-car crash near retail park in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been taken to hospital after a one-car crash near the Berryden retail park.

Emergency services were alerted to the accident on Berryden Road near the retail park just before 9am this morning.

Officers have confirmed the road was closed for a short time while the driver of the car has been taken to hospital by ambulance.

Two fire crews also attended to make the scene safe, but left shortly after 9am.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called around 8.40am on Saturday, January 14, to a report of a one-car crash on Berryden Road, Aberdeen.

“A woman, the driver of the car, was taken to hospital by the ambulance service to be checked over.

“The road was closed for a short time and has since re-opened.”