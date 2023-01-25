Bryan Hay set to make 500th Fraserburgh appearance in Shield semi-final clash with Huntly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Bryan Hay set to make 500th Fraserburgh appearance in Shield semi-final clash with Huntly

By Callum Law
January 25, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 25, 2023, 8:34 am
Bryan Hay is set to make his 500th Fraserburgh appearance when they face Huntly in the Aberdeenshire Shield
Bryan Hay is set to make his 500th Fraserburgh appearance when they face Huntly in the Aberdeenshire Shield

Bryan Hay hopes to mark his 500th appearance by helping Fraserburgh reach the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield final.

The Broch face Huntly at Christie Park this evening with a final place against Buckie Thistle up for grabs.

If defender Hay features he’ll become the ninth Fraserburgh player to reach 500 games for the club.

However, the 33-year-old is more concerned with trying to progress in the Shield than personal accolades.

Hay said: “It means a lot. If you went back 15 years to when I started and you’d told me I’d play 50 games for the Broch I’d have been delighted.

“Reaching 500 is pretty special and we’re lucky to play for the Broch and get paid for doing it.

“I really appreciate getting the chance to do that and to continue to get the chance to represent the club and the town as a Brocher.

“If I play and if we win it will be pretty special, but if we get beat it will be a night to forget.

“The main reason it will be memorable is if we can get a win and get the club into the final.”

Hay hopes to avoid penalty pain

Hay is hoping that penalty problems don’t hamper Fraserburgh’s bid to reach the Shield final.

He was denied from 12 yards by Nairn goalkeeper Dylan MacLean in Saturday’s 2-2 Breedon Highland League draw, while Scott Barbour, Sean Butcher and Ross Aitken have also failed from the spot this term.

But Hay is confident if the Broch get a penalty during the 90 minutes against Huntly, or have to go to a shoot-out, they’ll convert.

He added: “I’m not sure where the problem has come from with penalties this season, we’ve won a couple of shoot-outs and I don’t know why we’re missing penalties during games.

“Personally for myself the penalty on Saturday was disappointing, I was really confident going up to take it.

“They say never change your mind and that’s exactly what I did and I paid the price for it.

“We want to make sure it doesn’t go to a shoot-out but if it does I’d be confident stepping up and I think all the boys are the same.”

Still keen for final say

Huntly were defeated on penalties in the final of last season’s Aberdeenshire Shield and Ross Still is determined to help the Black and Golds back into a final.

The midfielder was with Inverurie Locos last season and lost out to Huntly in the semi-final.

Still, 27, is hoping to avoid similar disappointment on this occasion after rejoining the Strathbogie side in the summer.

He said: “It’s a big game for the club, Huntly were in a cup final last season and we’d like to do it again.

“It is extra motivation for me because I was at Locos and Huntly beat us in the semi-final last season.

Huntly midfielder Ross Still is looking forward to facing Fraserburgh in the Aberdeenshire Shield.

“This time hopefully I can help Huntly get to the final which would be great.

“We’ve made progress and things have improved since Allan Hale and Stefan Laird came in.

“They’ve demanded better standards and I feel we’re going in the right direction so getting to another final would be a step in the right direction and show how far we’ve come.”

Still also hit a landmark for Huntly at the weekend, making his 150th appearance for the club in their win against Deveronvale.

He added: “It’s a nice landmark, I’ve enjoyed my time at Huntly and it’s good to hit 150 appearances.”

Huntly received a boost ahead of the cup-tie as striker Angus Grant agreed a new deal with the club.

The former Turriff United attacker, who joined the Black and Golds in 2021, has signed an extension to keep him at Christie Park until the summer of 2027.

WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Lossiemouth v Brechin City and Deveronvale v Huntly

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

Bryan Hay is set to make his 500th Fraserburgh appearance when they face Huntly in the Aberdeenshire Shield
Marc MacGregor returns to Wick while Joe Anderson signs new deal
Bryan Hay is set to make his 500th Fraserburgh appearance when they face Huntly in the Aberdeenshire Shield
Mark Cowie hails Fraserburgh's display to reach Aberdeenshire Shield final
Bryan Hay is set to make his 500th Fraserburgh appearance when they face Huntly in the Aberdeenshire Shield
Ryan Sargent nets hat-trick as Fraserburgh thrash Huntly to reach Aberdeenshire Shield final
Bryan Hay is set to make his 500th Fraserburgh appearance when they face Huntly in the Aberdeenshire Shield
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Quickfire Questions with Nairn County's Conor Gethins
Bryan Hay is set to make his 500th Fraserburgh appearance when they face Huntly in the Aberdeenshire Shield
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Fan James Jappy on his lifelong love of Buckie…
Bryan Hay is set to make his 500th Fraserburgh appearance when they face Huntly in the Aberdeenshire Shield
Brechin's Marc Scott scored after eight seconds - but says time far from up…
Bryan Hay is set to make his 500th Fraserburgh appearance when they face Huntly in the Aberdeenshire Shield
Lossiemouth's Lewis McAndrew wins appeal against Brechin red card
Bryan Hay is set to make his 500th Fraserburgh appearance when they face Huntly in the Aberdeenshire Shield
Stuart Anderson believes new signing Rhys Thomas fits Formartine profile
Bryan Hay is set to make his 500th Fraserburgh appearance when they face Huntly in the Aberdeenshire Shield
Barry Wilson says Darvel beating Aberdeen might surpass Celtic v Inverness upset - but…
Bryan Hay is set to make his 500th Fraserburgh appearance when they face Huntly in the Aberdeenshire Shield
Rhys Thomas signs for Formartine United after leaving Cove Rangers

Most Read

1
Bryan Hay is set to make his 500th Fraserburgh appearance when they face Huntly in the Aberdeenshire Shield
Man, 41, arrested after armed police officers end standoff in Inverurie
2
Bryan Hay is set to make his 500th Fraserburgh appearance when they face Huntly in the Aberdeenshire Shield
Speeding dad faces jail for killing his only son after being clocked at 137mph…
3
Bryan Hay is set to make his 500th Fraserburgh appearance when they face Huntly in the Aberdeenshire Shield
‘It’s payback for us’: Fraserburgh restaurant can’t wait to get stuck into customers on…
4
Bryan Hay is set to make his 500th Fraserburgh appearance when they face Huntly in the Aberdeenshire Shield
Ferryhill and Broomhill in Aberdeen plunged into darkness
5
Bryan Hay is set to make his 500th Fraserburgh appearance when they face Huntly in the Aberdeenshire Shield
‘It’s not sustainable to keep changing managers’ – Former Aberdeen boss Alex Smith on…
6
Bryan Hay is set to make his 500th Fraserburgh appearance when they face Huntly in the Aberdeenshire Shield
‘It doesn’t make any sense’: Cattle grid with road right next to it, fitted…
7
Bryan Hay is set to make his 500th Fraserburgh appearance when they face Huntly in the Aberdeenshire Shield
Tesla driver left in coma after horror crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
8
Bryan Hay is set to make his 500th Fraserburgh appearance when they face Huntly in the Aberdeenshire Shield
Aberdeen man jailed after he tells court he has ‘no intention’ of giving up…
9
Bryan Hay is set to make his 500th Fraserburgh appearance when they face Huntly in the Aberdeenshire Shield
Jail warning for domestic abuser who repeatedly attacked partner in front of children
10
Jim Goodwin following the 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat suffered by Aberdeen at Darvel. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin to STAY as Aberdeen boss – as Dave Cormack says players still…

More from Press and Journal

Bryan Hay is set to make his 500th Fraserburgh appearance when they face Huntly in the Aberdeenshire Shield
Chamber chief says Bridge House deals a show of faith in Aberdeen city centre
Bryan Hay is set to make his 500th Fraserburgh appearance when they face Huntly in the Aberdeenshire Shield
Review: Scottish Ballet's The Snow Queen is poetry in motion at Eden Court
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Five new arrivals but Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley still looking for more new…
Bryan Hay is set to make his 500th Fraserburgh appearance when they face Huntly in the Aberdeenshire Shield
Stephen Gallacher: Bodies which run majors should have final say on world ranking points
Peterhead midfielder Jordon Brown. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead: Jordon Brown urges Blue Toon to build on first win under David Robertson
Bryan Hay is set to make his 500th Fraserburgh appearance when they face Huntly in the Aberdeenshire Shield
'It's a bit of a boorach' - Highland councillors stand firm in objection to…
Aberdeen Women interim boss Gavin Levey on the touchline against Hearts. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13730439cg)
Aberdeen Women to help players fulfil Rangers fixture after impromptu rearrangement
Bryan Hay is set to make his 500th Fraserburgh appearance when they face Huntly in the Aberdeenshire Shield
Stonehaven home bought for just £600 is now boutique guesthouse on sale at around…
Bryan Hay is set to make his 500th Fraserburgh appearance when they face Huntly in the Aberdeenshire Shield
Neil Alexander: Rural health services like Moray's are on life support
Bryan Hay is set to make his 500th Fraserburgh appearance when they face Huntly in the Aberdeenshire Shield
Angus Peter Campbell: Shame on Radio Scotland for switching the music off

Editor's Picks

Most Commented