Bryan Hay set to make 500th Fraserburgh appearance in Shield semi-final clash with Huntly

Bryan Hay hopes to mark his 500th appearance by helping Fraserburgh reach the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield final.

The Broch face Huntly at Christie Park this evening with a final place against Buckie Thistle up for grabs.

If defender Hay features he’ll become the ninth Fraserburgh player to reach 500 games for the club.

However, the 33-year-old is more concerned with trying to progress in the Shield than personal accolades.

Hay said: “It means a lot. If you went back 15 years to when I started and you’d told me I’d play 50 games for the Broch I’d have been delighted.

“Reaching 500 is pretty special and we’re lucky to play for the Broch and get paid for doing it.

“I really appreciate getting the chance to do that and to continue to get the chance to represent the club and the town as a Brocher.

“If I play and if we win it will be pretty special, but if we get beat it will be a night to forget.

“The main reason it will be memorable is if we can get a win and get the club into the final.”

Hay hopes to avoid penalty pain

Hay is hoping that penalty problems don’t hamper Fraserburgh’s bid to reach the Shield final.

He was denied from 12 yards by Nairn goalkeeper Dylan MacLean in Saturday’s 2-2 Breedon Highland League draw, while Scott Barbour, Sean Butcher and Ross Aitken have also failed from the spot this term.

But Hay is confident if the Broch get a penalty during the 90 minutes against Huntly, or have to go to a shoot-out, they’ll convert.

He added: “I’m not sure where the problem has come from with penalties this season, we’ve won a couple of shoot-outs and I don’t know why we’re missing penalties during games.

“Personally for myself the penalty on Saturday was disappointing, I was really confident going up to take it.

“They say never change your mind and that’s exactly what I did and I paid the price for it.

“We want to make sure it doesn’t go to a shoot-out but if it does I’d be confident stepping up and I think all the boys are the same.”

Still keen for final say

Huntly were defeated on penalties in the final of last season’s Aberdeenshire Shield and Ross Still is determined to help the Black and Golds back into a final.

The midfielder was with Inverurie Locos last season and lost out to Huntly in the semi-final.

Still, 27, is hoping to avoid similar disappointment on this occasion after rejoining the Strathbogie side in the summer.

He said: “It’s a big game for the club, Huntly were in a cup final last season and we’d like to do it again.

“It is extra motivation for me because I was at Locos and Huntly beat us in the semi-final last season.

“This time hopefully I can help Huntly get to the final which would be great.

“We’ve made progress and things have improved since Allan Hale and Stefan Laird came in.

“They’ve demanded better standards and I feel we’re going in the right direction so getting to another final would be a step in the right direction and show how far we’ve come.”

Still also hit a landmark for Huntly at the weekend, making his 150th appearance for the club in their win against Deveronvale.

He added: “It’s a nice landmark, I’ve enjoyed my time at Huntly and it’s good to hit 150 appearances.”

Huntly received a boost ahead of the cup-tie as striker Angus Grant agreed a new deal with the club.

The former Turriff United attacker, who joined the Black and Golds in 2021, has signed an extension to keep him at Christie Park until the summer of 2027.