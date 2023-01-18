Plans to revive Old Mill Inn site rejected AGAIN by council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Plans to revive Old Mill Inn site rejected AGAIN by council

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
January 18, 2023, 3:55 pm Updated: January 18, 2023, 6:47 pm
Councillors visited the site of the former Old Mill Inn hotel at Maryculter back in December. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Councillors visited the site of the former Old Mill Inn hotel at Maryculter back in December. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Plans to bring the site of the historic Old Mill Inn at Maryculter back to life have been knocked back by councillors for a second time.

A proposal was submitted to Aberdeenshire Council to turn the “eyesore” site on South Deeside Road into a garden centre, restaurant and five homes.

Flooding from Storm Frank in 2016 forced the hotel to close its doors for good and it was ravaged by fire in February 2021.

Fire crews attend the blaze at the Old Mill Inn back in February 2021. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Sadly the building was demolished just days later due to safety concerns.

Mike French and business partners Victor and Audrey Sang lodged plans to redevelop the site back in March last year.

Old Mill Inn plan seen as a ‘phoenix rising from the ashes’

The trio, who have owned the site for more than 30 years, initially submitted a plan to build on the site in 2021.

They wanted to transform the 18th Century corn mill building into a cafe while the C-listed antique shop was to be fully renovated.

Mike French and Victor Sang have been working on plans to redevelop the Old Mill Inn site at Maryculter. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

But it was later refused by councillors despite hopes the development would be seen as a “phoenix rising from the ashes” of the north-east hotel.

However, they refused to give up on the idea and submitted a second planning application just a few months later.

Their amended proposal was considered by councillors in November who agreed to visit the site before making a final decision.

Planners suggested proposal be refused

Council planners had recommended the second proposal also be refused over concerns about flooding and overdevelopment of the site.

The layout of the proposed development at the Old Mill Inn site. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

They also said the scale and design of the development were “at odds” with the surrounding woodland and believed the proposal would have a “negative effect” on the character and integrity of the old mill.

The application also split opinion among locals as 76 residents wrote to the council supporting the plan while 86 were opposed to it.

‘We will lose the historic building’

Members of the Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee met yesterday to decide the fate of the Old Mill site.

Stonehaven and Lower Deeside councillor Sarah Dickinson supported the planners’ views and believed it should be refused.

But North Kincardine councillor Catherine Victor backed the new development and urged the committee to approve it.

Councillors visited the Old Mill Inn site in December ahead of yesterday’s committee meeting. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

She said: “If we don’t allow this development to go ahead we will lose the historic building that is already there because it’s deteriorating at an alarming rate.

“It needs to be approved because this site has been lying derelict for quite a few years now and will lie derelict for a few more if something is not done.”

However, after going to a vote the refusal was carried.

Do you agree with the decision? Share your views in our comments section at the foot of this article

Developers ‘disappointed’ with decision

Speaking after the meeting, Mr French said he and his fellow developers were “disappointed” with the outcome but were looking at how to progress with the site.

He said: “We’re disappointed for all the people in that area.

Rubble of the Old Mill Inn hotel lies at the site on South Deeside Road, Maryculter. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“People use the village hall all the time and the caravan park brings visitors to the area, but there are no facilities.

“We thought we had come up with a solution to preserve the old mill and provide a possibly iconic facility but it wasn’t to be.”

Mr French also said the trio were “thankful” for those who had supported the plan.

All the latest planning stories

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

River Wood walked out of Aberdeen's Kingsford Nursery without staff noticing. He is pictured with his mum Kayleigh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed
Fish story, fish market, Peterhead. Picture by Basia Wright .
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
Aboyne crash
Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on
A gritter gets to work out by Alford in Aberdeenshire. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Freezing weather to leave Aberdeenshire Council £1.2m over budget on winter costs
Esmond Sage was one of the protestors in Aberdeen protesting the UK Government blocking the Scottish Gender Recognition Bill. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Protestors gather in Aberdeen after UK Government blocks Scottish Gender Recognition Bill
2
The current major road closure on South College Street, from its junction with Wellington Place to Millburn Street, is due to end soon. But another closure will start soon after. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
South College Street: More roadworks and closures planned from February
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Police during raids in Torry in June 2022 Picture shows; Police during raids in Torry in June 2022. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
First bus service number 13, Union Street Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner Taken 23/10/16
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
To go with story by Chris Cromar. World's oldest environmental clean up in Aberdeenshire Picture shows; Rhynie Chert. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
All in 400 million years of work... Earth's oldest environmental clean up in Aberdeenshire
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Fear of delays as key court staff set to strike in row over low…

Most Read

1
The new railway station for Inverness Airport is due to open very soon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
Fire crews remain on the scene inspecting the fire-damaged building. Image: Jasperimage
Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home
3
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
4
First bus service number 13, Union Street Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner Taken 23/10/16
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
5
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Police during raids in Torry in June 2022 Picture shows; Police during raids in Torry in June 2022. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
6
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
7
Douglas Ross MP. Image supplied by PA
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the…
8
Jay Jamieson leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court following an earlier hearing. Image: DC Thomson
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
9
The car reportedly slid on ice on the road. Image: Martin Findlay.
Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street
10
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall

More from Press and Journal

River Nevis incident
Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William
David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist
Boozy brunches are all the rage in Aberdeen, so check out our list of the best. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
Mountain bike centre and the Crown Estate are teaming up to create a forest zipwire course
Mountain bike centre working with the Crown Estate on 'spectacular' zipwire course for Glenlivet…
Scotland lock Emma Wassell. Image: Shutterstock.
'It's a dream come true' - Ellon's Emma Wassell on life as a professional…
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson is a TikTok sensation. Image: Paul Gilfeather
Aberdeen teenage boxer Gregor McPherson becomes global TikTok star
King Charles III, then Prince Charles, Prince of Wales. Image: Getty Images
Readers' letters: King Charles' expensive coronation, the alcohol merchandise ban and lights out at…
Glen Urquhart goalscorer Jed Stoddart (left) is congratulated by Connor Golabek.
Shinty: Connor Golabek joins Caberfeidh for pre-season training; Drew Macdonald poised for Newtonmore comeback
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 5-0 loss at Hearts. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
ANALYSIS: Jim Goodwin's future hinges on fixing Aberdeen's defensive woes
The Spirit of Speyside Festival chairman George McNeil. Image: The Spirit of Speyside Festival
More than 500 events lined up for 2023 Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival -…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented