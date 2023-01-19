Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A car has overturned after colliding with a parked car on an Aberdeen residential street.

The incident occurred around 8.15am today on Angusfield Avenue, which appeared to be quite icy at the time.

Emergency services attended with a fire crew from North Anderson Drive arriving on scene shortly after 8.20am.

The section of the road where the crash occurred was taped off while the Scottish Ambulance Service help treat the driver’s injuries.

A police spokewoman said: “Officers were called to Angusfield Avenue, Aberdeen, at around 8.35am on Thursday, January 19, following a crash involving a car and a stationary vehicle.”