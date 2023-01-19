Freezing weather to leave Aberdeenshire Council £1.2m over budget on winter costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Freezing weather to leave Aberdeenshire Council £1.2m over budget on winter costs

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
January 19, 2023, 5:26 pm Updated: January 19, 2023, 7:22 pm
A gritter gets to work out by Alford in Aberdeenshire. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A gritter gets to work out by Alford in Aberdeenshire. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Aberdeenshire Council is expecting to go £1.2 million over budget for its winter maintenance costs this year.

The revelation was made as members discussed an update on the local authority’s finances today.

It emerged that gritters have been in constant use for more than 60 days, while 75% of the authority’s salt supplies have been used already.

A report before councillors said that winter maintenance was forecast to spend £1.223m over the allocated limit that was set last March.

Councillor Gwyneth Petrie raised the matter after noting that the council would use up almost all of its winter maintenance reserves.

Gritters have been in action for 65 days

She said: “We’ve had more wintry weather this week, I think it’s set to continue and will no doubt continue throughout the next couple of months.”

Ms Petrie asked if there was a plan in place should the council go over budget.

Director of environment and infrastructure services, Alan Wood, reassured her that he would look for resources to cover it.

Aberdeenshire Council has just 10,000 tonnes of grit left for the rest of the winter. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

However if this was not possible, the council could look at obtaining further reserves elsewhere.

Mr Wood revealed that to the end of December the council had used just over 30,000 tonnes of grit and salt – leaving just 10,000 tonnes for the rest of the winter.

He also said that since November gritters have been in action across Aberdeenshire for 65 days, covering “several thousand” treatments.

Council expected to go over budget by end of financial year

As part of the financial review, councillors were told that the local authority had spent £466.9m out of its £686.8m budget by the end of November.

This means that 68% of the council’s cash has been used after eight months.

Currently Aberdeenshire Council is expected to be £6.9m over budget by the end of the financial year.

However officers are working to find options to reduce this figure and break even.

Reserves are still available for the local authority to use if they are needed.

Reserves to ‘ensure balanced financial position’

Council leader councillor Mark Findlater said the review was an “estimated position based on known information” and could change in the future.

He also noted that some of the difficulties the council faces are due to the “economic climate we find ourselves in”.

Aberdeenshire Council leader councillor Mark Findlater. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Mr Findlater explained: “The extent of challenges encountered couldn’t have been forseen.

“The current out of balance position highlights some of the financial challenges that will continue into the new financial year.”

Council deputy leader Anne Stirling added: “The cost of doing business and providing services has increased and this shows no sign of abating anytime soon.”

Icy conditions expected overnight as Met Office issues fresh yellow warning

[[title]]

[[text]]
