Two men charged following car crash during a police stop in Aberdeen

Two men have been charged in connection with drug and traffic offences following a car crash in Aberdeen.

The incident occurred at 8.30pm on Sunday, January 8, when a car reportedly failed to stop for police on Mid Stocket Road before mounting a pavement and crashing.

At the time, a 17-year-old man was arrested but was then released pending further investigation by officers.

Police have now confirmed that through further investigation, officers recovered £10,000 worth of cannabis from the car involved.

A 29-year-old man has now been charged in connection with the incident and will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

The 17-year-old man has been reported to the procurator fiscal.

DC Rob Graham, from Aberdeen CID, said: “Drug misuse brings nothing but misery to our communities.

“I want to reassure people across the north-east that Police Scotland will use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.”