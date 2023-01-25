Ferryhill and Broomhill in Aberdeen plunged into darkness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ferryhill and Broomhill in Aberdeen plunged into darkness

By Louise Glen
January 25, 2023, 9:24 pm Updated: January 25, 2023, 10:03 pm
Holburn Road was plunged into darkness at 9pm. Image Kirstin Brown.
Holburn Road was plunged into darkness at 9pm. Image Kirstin Brown.

Ferryhill and parts of Broomhill in Aberdeen have been plunged into darkness following a power cut.

Residents at the top end of Holburn Street, near Willowbank Road, described a “huge power cut” shortly before 9pm.

Traffic lights, street lights, offices and homes are now without power. Homes in Holburn Road came back on line briefly – but are now without power again.

SSEN said that 2219 customers were affected by the outage, and 89 postcode areas in the city were without power.

They said an engineer was en route to the area to assess what the issue was.

A SSEN spokeswoman: “We are working hard to get the power back on as quickly as we can. ”

More to follow.

 

 

