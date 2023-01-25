Ferryhill and Broomhill in Aberdeen plunged into darkness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ferryhill and parts of Broomhill in Aberdeen have been plunged into darkness following a power cut.

Residents at the top end of Holburn Street, near Willowbank Road, described a “huge power cut” shortly before 9pm.

Traffic lights, street lights, offices and homes are now without power. Homes in Holburn Road came back on line briefly – but are now without power again.

SSEN said that 2219 customers were affected by the outage, and 89 postcode areas in the city were without power.

They said an engineer was en route to the area to assess what the issue was.

A SSEN spokeswoman: “We are working hard to get the power back on as quickly as we can. ”

More to follow.