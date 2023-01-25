Ryan Sargent nets hat-trick as Fraserburgh thrash Huntly to reach Aberdeenshire Shield final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Ryan Sargent nets hat-trick as Fraserburgh thrash Huntly to reach Aberdeenshire Shield final

By Callum Law
January 25, 2023, 9:49 pm Updated: January 25, 2023, 11:00 pm
25 January 2023. Christie Park, Park Street, Huntly, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, AB54 8JE. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Huntly FC and Fraserburgh FC. PCTURE CONTENT:- Ryan sargent celebrates no 2
25 January 2023. Christie Park, Park Street, Huntly, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, AB54 8JE. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Huntly FC and Fraserburgh FC. PCTURE CONTENT:- Ryan sargent celebrates no 2

Fraserburgh will face Buckie Thistle in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield final after a Ryan Sargent hat-trick helped them beat Huntly 6-0.

The Broch took a grip of the semi-final early on at Christie Park and didn’t relinquish it with Sargent bagging a treble, Connor Wood netting a brace and Kieran Simpson also on target.

Fraserburgh are the most successful side in the Shield’s history, having won it eight times, and will have the chance to make it nine with the final against Buckie to be played on either February 15 or 22 at a venue yet to be decided.

Huntly manager Allan Hale made four changes to the side which beat Deveronvale on Saturday.

James Connelly, Cameron Blacklock, Cameron Heslop and Gavin Elphinstone dropped out with Ryan Sewell, Kyle Dalling, Andy Hunter and Robbie Foster coming in.

Mark Cowie made three changes to the Fraserburgh team which drew with Nairn County at the weekend.

Willie West, Marc Lawrence and Connor Wood replaced Ryan Cowie, Jamie Beagrie and Josh Bolton.

Lively opening

It was the visitors who had the first effort with Scott Barbour coming in from the left and stinging goalkeeper Fraser Hobday’s palms with a shot from 14 yards.

On nine minutes Huntly threatened with Angus Grant, who signed a contract extension until 2027 on the eve of the game, beating two players on his way to the edge of the box, but his low shot was saved by Joe Barbour.

A minute later Fraserburgh took the lead with Scott Barbour’s corner from the right headed down by Bryan Hay – who was making his 500th Broch appearance – and Sargent forced the ball into the net from three yards.

Ryan Sargent, right, scores Fraserburgh’s first goal against Huntly

It was Fraserburgh who were the more potent attacking threat with the pace and power of Sargent and Barbour causing problems.

Sargent should have netted his second on 29 minutes. Barbour got the better of Michael Clark on the left and teed up Sargent with his cutback but he blazed over from 12 yards.

However, Sargent only had to wait two minutes to net his and the Broch’s second.

Scott Barbour’s corner from the left was cleared back out to him, his second delivery found Lawrence whose shot was superbly saved by Hobday, but Sargent was on hand to tap home the rebound.

Quickfire third

Within two minutes of the second half starting Fraserburgh netted their third.

Again it came from a Scott Barbour corner, on the right this time, with Sargent’s header beating Hobday and completing his hat-trick.

Shortly after Hunter dragged a shot wide as Huntly looked for a response but it was Fraserburgh who were on target again in the 55th minute.

Sargent got the better of Callum Murray on the left and although Dalling got his head to the cross it only looped up in the air and Wood ghosted in to bullet a header into the left corner.

Huntly’s Andy Hunter, left, challenges Fraserburgh goalkeeper Joe Barbour

The game threatened to peter out after that but then Fraserburgh made it five with Logan Watt’s cross from the left tapped home by Wood on 72 minutes.

Five minutes later it became 6-0 with referee Duncan Nicolson – who had rankled the Huntly supporters all evening with some of his decisions – penalising Clark for handball inside the box.

Simpson stepped up and stroke the penalty down the middle and that was how it finished.

