Man charged after one-car crash closes Anderson Drive in Aberdeen

A man has been charged with road traffic offences after a crash closed Anderson Drive in Aberdeen.

The one-vehicle crash happened at around 8.40pm on Thursday.

Traffic in the area of the North Anderson Drive to Queens Road roundabout ground to a halt after the collision.

Drivers in the area reported that traffic had come to a standstill. Some motorists turned back to find another route.

The extent of the injuries is unknown, but an ambulance was not required.

A police spokesman said: “Around 8.40pm on Thursday, police were called to North Anderson Drive in Aberdeen, following a report of a single-vehicle crash.

“Ambulance were not required and one man is subject of a report to the procurator fiscal in connection with road traffic offences.”