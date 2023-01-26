Billy Dodds: I know Aberdeen players won’t be allowed to forget their part in disaster at Darvel

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Billy Dodds believes Aberdeen’s players will always be reminded of their shocking 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat at non-league side Darvel.

The former Dons striker backed the Pittodrie board’s decision to stick with manager Jim Goodwin in the wake of their humiliation against the sixth-tier side on Monday – the Reds’ worst-ever result and certainly one of the biggest Scottish Cup upsets.

But Dodds, who played in the 1995 Scottish Cup defeat against Stenhousemuir, knows those involved will never hear the end of it.

He said: “I thought Darvel were magnificent and Aberdeen had an off-night. But that is what can happen in the cup.

“I’ve been there – I’ve won it with Rangers (in 2000) and I’ve been beaten by Stenhousemuir.

“It shows you how big a result it is when it still gets brought up to this day. It is going to be the same for that group of players.

“That will stick with those players for a long time.”

On the Darvel side of things, Dodds revealed he had been in touch with their midfielder Ian McShane, who he and Jim McIntyre signed for Ross County, to congratulate him on the giant-slaying.

Dodds: Criticism of Goodwin’s behaviour on touchline was unjust

Caley Thistle head coach Dodds says he felt for under-fire Goodwin as the Scottish Cup nightmare in Darvel unfolded.

But he is pleased the Pittodrie board opted to stick with their man after the sensational defeat to the sixth-tier outfit.

The result, which came hot on the heels of a 5-0 league defeat at Hearts, left Dons fans expecting Goodwin’s 11-month tenure to be over,

However, a Wednesday night statement from the Dons confirmed Goodwin will remain in post for now, but stressed results and performances need to change for the better, with Hibs away on Saturday next up for Aberdeen.

Dodds said: “I am delighted to see Jim keep his job. Nobody likes to see any manager get fired.

“I felt for him during the game as he was taking his nerves away from his team by playing it calm.

“Everyone was asking every aspect: ‘why is he not cracking up?’, ‘why is he staying calm?’ You can’t win.

“When you are getting beaten, people look for any avenue to get at you and that is what happened to Jim.

“And Jim doesn’t need me to tell him it wasn’t a great result. But I don’t think anyone can criticise Jim for his passion.

“I see people criticise him for how calm he was because he was dignified after the game.

“He tried to play it calm and I could see what he was doing as a manager, so his players didn’t get nervous. But I am delighted he kept his job.”