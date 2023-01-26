Billy Dodds: I know Aberdeen players won’t be allowed to forget their part in disaster at Darvel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Billy Dodds: I know Aberdeen players won’t be allowed to forget their part in disaster at Darvel

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
January 26, 2023, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen's players reflect on their defeat at Darvel. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds believes Aberdeen’s players will always be reminded of their shocking 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat at non-league side Darvel.

The former Dons striker backed the Pittodrie board’s decision to stick with manager Jim Goodwin in the wake of their humiliation against the sixth-tier side on Monday – the Reds’ worst-ever result and certainly one of the biggest Scottish Cup upsets.

But Dodds, who played in the 1995 Scottish Cup defeat against Stenhousemuir, knows those involved will never hear the end of it.

Billy Dodds in action for Aberdeen in 1996.

He said: “I thought Darvel were magnificent and Aberdeen had an off-night. But that is what can happen in the cup.

“I’ve been there – I’ve won it with Rangers (in 2000) and I’ve been beaten by Stenhousemuir.

The Stenhousemuir players celebrate in the dressing room after knocking Aberdeen out of the Scottish Cup in 1995.

“It shows you how big a result it is when it still gets brought up to this day. It is going to be the same for that group of players.

“That will stick with those players for a long time.”

On the Darvel side of things, Dodds revealed he had been in touch with their midfielder Ian McShane, who he and Jim McIntyre signed for Ross County, to congratulate him on the giant-slaying.

Dodds: Criticism of Goodwin’s behaviour on touchline was unjust

Caley Thistle head coach Dodds says he felt for under-fire Goodwin as the Scottish Cup nightmare in Darvel unfolded.

But he is pleased the Pittodrie board opted to stick with their man after the sensational defeat to the sixth-tier outfit.

The result, which came hot on the heels of a 5-0 league defeat at Hearts,  left Dons fans expecting Goodwin’s 11-month tenure to be over,

However, a Wednesday night statement from the Dons confirmed Goodwin will remain in post for now, but stressed results and performances need to change for the better, with Hibs away on Saturday next up for Aberdeen.

Dodds said: “I am delighted to see Jim keep his job. Nobody likes to see any manager get fired.

“I felt for him during the game as he was taking his nerves away from his team by playing it calm.

“Everyone was asking every aspect: ‘why is he not cracking up?’, ‘why is he staying calm?’ You can’t win.

“When you are getting beaten, people look for any avenue to get at you and that is what happened to Jim.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 1-0 Scottish Cup loss at Darvel. Image: SNS

“And Jim doesn’t need me to tell him it wasn’t a great result. But I don’t think anyone can criticise Jim for his passion.

“I see people criticise him for how calm he was because he was dignified after the game.

“He tried to play it calm and I could see what he was doing as a manager, so his players didn’t get nervous. But I am delighted he kept his job.”

