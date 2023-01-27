Water from burst reservoir valve diverted away from Airyhall homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Water from burst reservoir valve diverted away from Airyhall homes

By Ellie Milne
January 27, 2023, 4:50 pm
A burst valve at Airyhall Service Reservoir caused a constant flow of water to run down a lane towards Braeside Terrace this week. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
A burst valve at Airyhall Service Reservoir caused a constant flow of water to run down a lane towards Braeside Terrace this week. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen residents have been warned that work to fix a water main at Airyhall Reservoir could cause further disruption next week.

A burst valve at the site has caused a constant flow of water to run down both sides of Braeside Terrace and part of Northcote Road since the weekend.

Residents in the area raised concerns that their homes, garages and gardens could be flooded as a result.

Properties in the middle of Braeside Terrace were considered most at risk with a significant amount of water running down a lane which leads to the street.

Sandbags were provided to keep the water away from properties on the street. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Scottish Water teams provided sandbags as a precaution and were working to divert the water away from the residential streets.

They were able to successfully contain the running water to the reservoir site on Thursday night but further water main repairs are required.

Photos taken on the street on Friday morning show mud and debris left behind from the water.

The water has caused some damage to the lane leading to Braeside Terrace. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Full repairs next week

Those who live on Braeside Terrace and surrounding streets are now being warned that further repair work could cause some disruption, including water supply issues.

Teams are continuing work to fix the burst valve at Airyhall Reservoir and putting plans in place to ensure any disruption to customers is minimal.

The full valve repair is expected to be carried out next week.

The work has now been contained to the reservoir site with a full repair to be completed next week. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

A spokesman from Scottish Water said: “Our team is preparing to carry out a complex repair to a strategic water main at Airyhall Service Reservoir.

“Our aim is to complete the repair as soon as possible, while ensuring the right measures are in place to minimise disruption to our customers.

A drone shot shows where the repair work is being carried out at Airyhall. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

“We would like to apologise to customers in Braeside Terrace and Northcote Road who have been affected by water from the burst running past their homes.

“We put measures in place on Thursday to enable this water to be managed within our site and will continue to monitor the situation until the full repair is delivered.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Beauty Hill
Developers appeal to Scottish Government to back controversial 24-acre quarry near Newmachar
Fire at St Fergus. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Three fire crews tackling a blaze inside a farm building at St Fergus
Westbank Care Home in Oldmledrum has been slammed by a recent report. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeenshire care home resident escaped twice from 'visibly dirty' service branded unsafe
Tomasz Peczko admitted using a second property to store cannabis and cash. Image: DC Thomson
Drug dealer had second Aberdeen flat to store £30,000 cannabis and cash
Liza Goddard is delighted to be starring in the classic comedy of errors, Relatively Speaking, at His Majesty's Theatre. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts
Acting legend Liza Goddard promises Aberdeen audiences two hours of laughter - Relatively Speaking
CR0022453 Locator Woodhill House (Aberdeenshire Council HQ) Picture by Paul Glendell 15/07/2020
Rents to rise for Aberdeenshire Council tenants as energy costs also soar by 75…
Bryan Gray, left and Andy Christie are bringing local beers and spirts to the north-east. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Devenick Drinks: Chapelton of Elsick duo puts local craft booze on the map with…
RGU has launched Scotland's first Climate Clinic. Pictured in the back row - Rebecca Petrie, Steven McIntyre, Calum Graham and Eilidh Stewart. Front row - Hannah Moneagle and Steve Oliver, RGU Principle. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
RGU launches Scotland's first-ever Climate Clinic empowering people to 'stand up and do something'
James Davidson will be on Mastermind, with his specialist subject the films of Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman superfan from Fraserburgh to appear on Mastermind
An entire school year group at Banff Academy will be taught from home following a detected case of Covid-19.
Copycats: Fake claims of feline-indentifying pupils spreading to more schools

Most Read

1
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
2
CR0040849 Police incident in Inverurie- Port Elphinstone Picture Taken by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Man in court on imitation firearm charges after Inverurie armed police standoff
3
The crash occurred at around 12.25pm. Image: Google Maps.
Ambulance involved in three-vehicle crash on A9 near Aviemore
4
AFC bosses say 'nothing untoward' with late filing of paperwork. Image: PA.
Aberdeen FC bosses insist ‘nothing untoward’ in late filing of paperwork
5
anti-social behaviour
Four schoolboys charged following six-week crime spree in Caithness
6
Kevin Dalgleish last year standing outside the building that now houses Amuse. The restaurant has been honoured by the Michelin Guide. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Aberdeen restaurant Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish bags coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide
7
When it's fully operational, the Aberdeen incinerator will take non-recyclable waste from Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray. But right now, this waste is being landfilled. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 04/01/2023.
Aberdeen incinerator due to fire up next month
8
Natasha Beattie and the ferret. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media / Facebook
Aberdeen toddler suffered 200 injuries in horror mauling by ferret
9
An entire school year group at Banff Academy will be taught from home following a detected case of Covid-19.
Copycats: Fake claims of feline-indentifying pupils spreading to more schools
10
Tomasz Peczko admitted using a second property to store cannabis and cash. Image: DC Thomson
Drug dealer had second Aberdeen flat to store £30,000 cannabis and cash

More from Press and Journal

Jen Beattie in Scotland colours. Image: SNS
Rachel Corsie: Close friend Jen Beattie signs off with Scottish women's football legacy guaranteed
Yvonne Crook (left) with full-time employee, Erin McCue and new ambassador Ben Thorburn. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Former enterprise chief joins tourism company as it plots future growth
Rowing star Dame Katherine Grainger became the country's most-decorated female Olympic athlete during the Rio Games
Big Interview: From The Killing to the clarinet, meet the real Dame Katherine Grainger
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Billy Dodds insists Caley Thistle are proving their worth in chase for promotion
North Sea assets are earning their owners bumper profits.
News Agenda: The Westminster windfall tax has fuelled a furious reaction across the north…
The ice centre is hosting other events like boxing and a gin festival as well as ice sports to generate income
Boxing, gin festivals and gigs: How Inverness Ice Centre is combatting a monthly energy…
Gavin Price. Image: SNS
Gavin Price eager to strike up form on Elgin City's return to league duty
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 26.07.2022 URN: CR00CR0037150 Pictures show the septic tank located next to the Craigellachie Bridge that is expelling raw sewage into the river Spey at Craigellachie and genral views of the immediate area. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Glasgow fishermen broke lockdown rules to poach salmon on River Spey
Green Shack owner, John Ogden from Oban. Image: Belstaff.
'Oban has definitely lost some of its colour this week': Tributes to seafood shack…
The steamboat at Cammies was a first for food and drink editor Julia Bryce. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson
First taste: Here's what we thought of the steamboat dish at newly opened restaurant…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented