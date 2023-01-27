Water from burst reservoir valve diverted away from Airyhall homes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen residents have been warned that work to fix a water main at Airyhall Reservoir could cause further disruption next week.

A burst valve at the site has caused a constant flow of water to run down both sides of Braeside Terrace and part of Northcote Road since the weekend.

Residents in the area raised concerns that their homes, garages and gardens could be flooded as a result.

Properties in the middle of Braeside Terrace were considered most at risk with a significant amount of water running down a lane which leads to the street.

Scottish Water teams provided sandbags as a precaution and were working to divert the water away from the residential streets.

They were able to successfully contain the running water to the reservoir site on Thursday night but further water main repairs are required.

Photos taken on the street on Friday morning show mud and debris left behind from the water.

Full repairs next week

Those who live on Braeside Terrace and surrounding streets are now being warned that further repair work could cause some disruption, including water supply issues.

Teams are continuing work to fix the burst valve at Airyhall Reservoir and putting plans in place to ensure any disruption to customers is minimal.

The full valve repair is expected to be carried out next week.

A spokesman from Scottish Water said: “Our team is preparing to carry out a complex repair to a strategic water main at Airyhall Service Reservoir.

“Our aim is to complete the repair as soon as possible, while ensuring the right measures are in place to minimise disruption to our customers.

“We would like to apologise to customers in Braeside Terrace and Northcote Road who have been affected by water from the burst running past their homes.

“We put measures in place on Thursday to enable this water to be managed within our site and will continue to monitor the situation until the full repair is delivered.”