Three fire crews tackling a blaze inside a farm building at St Fergus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three fire engines are tackling a fire in a farm building at St Fergus, at the side of the A90.

Crews are at the blaze, by the side of the Peterhead to Fraserburgh road, who are bringing a fire on bales under control.

They are using three large fans to blow smoke away from the road.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was called at 2.19pm today, and officers have been on scene since.

Three appliances, two from Fraserburgh and one from Peterhead, are using one main jet to control the fire.

Fire in hay bales inside a farm building

A spokeswoman for the SFRS said: “We have three appliances on scene, one from Peterhead and two from Fraserburgh.

“The fire is in hay bales in a farm building.

“We were called at 2.19pm, and remain at the scene.”

She said they were using two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, a light portable pump, one main jet, a thermal imaging camera and three fans “to blow smoke away.”

More to follow as we have it.