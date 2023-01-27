Deer left suffering for five days after mis-shot incident in Assynt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Deer left suffering for five days after mis-shot incident in Assynt

By Ellie Milne
January 27, 2023, 6:25 pm
Assynt residents have shared fears about animal welfare breaches following an incident with a mis-shot deer near Quinag. Image: Freck Fraser/ Scottish Gamekeeper's Association.
Assynt residents have shared fears about animal welfare breaches following an incident with a mis-shot deer near Quinag. Image: Freck Fraser/ Scottish Gamekeeper's Association.

Police are investigating complaints a deer was left unnecessarily suffering for five days after being shot.

The Scottish Gamekeepers Association (SGA) claims the stag was found near the Quinag Estate in Sutherland left with its jaw “hanging off”.

The estate is owned by the John Muir Trust, which has a a licence from NatureScot for out-of-season and night shooting on the land until the end of March.

The licence is for culling purposes, protecting woodland from grazing deer.

Tonight they insisted the injured deer was not a result of any culling on their land – and that they had contacted the police as soon as the incident was brought to light.

Crofters in the Assynt area have previously called for a suspension of the license and described the trust’s actions as “gratuitous killing”.

Ardvar Estate stalker Michael Ross, a member of The Scottish Gamekeepers Association, looks over the Stag left with its jaw hanging off in Assynt. Image: SGA Media.

Fears of further incidents

The SGA claim the stag was first spotted heading away from Quinag and then seen near the Allt na Claise burn.

A group of seven estate stalkers, community members and dogs went out to search for the starving animal.

Michael Ross, a professional deer stalker at Ardvar, humanely put the deer down.

Mr Ross, who is also a SGA member, said: “This will happen to more deer. After I shot it, I didn’t go to the press, I documented what had happened and I e-mailed John Muir Trust directly, copying in NatureScot and the Deer Management Group representative.

“We are a quiet community here, people understand deer management. No one is saying mistakes won’t ever be made but it is a fundamental of best practice and welfare that, if a deer is wounded, you alert your neighbours and follow that animal until it is humanely despatched.

“No one from here wounded that deer. There are no reports of poaching locally. John Muir Trust is the only body around this area with a licence to be shooting deer out of season and at night at this time of the year.”

The injured deer which was found near Quinag. Image: SGA Media.

Incident reported to police

The John Muir Trust has refuted the allegations, and say they hope the police resolve the matter swiftly.

A spokeswoman said: “This is a deeply distressing incident with many unanswered questions complicated by misinformation and factual inaccuracies.

“The John Muir Trust contacted the police as soon as we received the e-mail from Ardvar estate, as the wounded deer was not a result of any culling on our land and there was an accusation made without evidence.

“We sincerely hope that the police get to the bottom of this incident as soon as possible.

“According to Ardvar estate, the wounded stag was reported to them on their land, was then pursued by them for five days before being shot, after which the estate gamekeeper e-mailed the John Muir Trust on January 21 with a photo of a dead stag with a jaw injury saying that it had a wounded leg.

“He told us that he was given to believe that the deer had come from our land on the January 16.”

A police spokeswoman said: “We have received a report that a deer was injured within an estate in the Assynt area of Sutherland in January.

“Information received with regards to the incident is currently being assessed by officers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Yvonne Crook (left) with full-time employee, Erin McCue and new ambassador Ben Thorburn. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Former enterprise chief joins tourism company as it plots future growth
The ice centre is hosting other events like boxing and a gin festival as well as ice sports to generate income
Boxing, gin festivals and gigs: How Inverness Ice Centre is combatting a monthly energy…
Green Shack owner, John Ogden from Oban. Image: Belstaff.
'Oban has definitely lost some of its colour this week': Tributes to seafood shack…
An entire school year group at Banff Academy will be taught from home following a detected case of Covid-19.
Copycats: Fake claims of feline-indentifying pupils spreading to more schools
anti-social behaviour
Four schoolboys charged following six-week crime spree in Caithness
The crash occurred at around 12.25pm. Image: Google Maps.
Ambulance involved in three-vehicle crash on A9 near Aviemore
To go with story by Keith Findlay. call for more flights from Wick Picture shows; Wick John O'Groats Airport. Wick John O'Groats Airport. Supplied by Google Street View Date; 26/01/2023
Give us more flights from Wick, says north MP Jamie Stone
Fiona Fernie, Clan’s CEO and Charlie Langhorne, Wild in Art’s managing director and co-founder, with the first Big Trail sculpture, 'Night and Day' by Bryan Angus.
Sneak preview: First sculpture revealed for The Big Hop Trail
The MV Lord of the Isles which operates the Mallaig to Armadale ferry crossing for CalMac.
CalMac opens Mallaig routes for summer bookings
The man was in the water near the mouth of the river.
Good Samaritan rescues man from River Ness after he was heard shouting for help

Most Read

1
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
2
CR0040849 Police incident in Inverurie- Port Elphinstone Picture Taken by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Man in court on imitation firearm charges after Inverurie armed police standoff
3
The crash occurred at around 12.25pm. Image: Google Maps.
Ambulance involved in three-vehicle crash on A9 near Aviemore
4
AFC bosses say 'nothing untoward' with late filing of paperwork. Image: PA.
Aberdeen FC bosses insist ‘nothing untoward’ in late filing of paperwork
5
anti-social behaviour
Four schoolboys charged following six-week crime spree in Caithness
6
Kevin Dalgleish last year standing outside the building that now houses Amuse. The restaurant has been honoured by the Michelin Guide. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Aberdeen restaurant Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish bags coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide
7
When it's fully operational, the Aberdeen incinerator will take non-recyclable waste from Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray. But right now, this waste is being landfilled. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 04/01/2023.
Aberdeen incinerator due to fire up next month
8
Natasha Beattie and the ferret. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media / Facebook
Aberdeen toddler suffered 200 injuries in horror mauling by ferret
9
An entire school year group at Banff Academy will be taught from home following a detected case of Covid-19.
Copycats: Fake claims of feline-indentifying pupils spreading to more schools
10
Tomasz Peczko admitted using a second property to store cannabis and cash. Image: DC Thomson
Drug dealer had second Aberdeen flat to store £30,000 cannabis and cash

More from Press and Journal

Beauty Hill
Developers appeal to Scottish Government to back controversial 24-acre quarry near Newmachar
Fire at St Fergus. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Three fire crews tackling a blaze inside a farm building at St Fergus
Westbank Care Home in Oldmledrum has been slammed by a recent report. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeenshire care home resident escaped twice from 'visibly dirty' service branded unsafe
Jen Beattie in Scotland colours. Image: SNS
Rachel Corsie: Close friend Jen Beattie signs off with Scottish women's football legacy guaranteed
Rowing star Dame Katherine Grainger became the country's most-decorated female Olympic athlete during the Rio Games
Big Interview: From The Killing to the clarinet, meet the real Dame Katherine Grainger
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Billy Dodds insists Caley Thistle are proving their worth in chase for promotion
North Sea assets are earning their owners bumper profits.
News Agenda: The Westminster windfall tax has fuelled a furious reaction across the north…
Gavin Price. Image: SNS
Gavin Price eager to strike up form on Elgin City's return to league duty
Liza Goddard is delighted to be starring in the classic comedy of errors, Relatively Speaking, at His Majesty's Theatre. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts
Acting legend Liza Goddard promises Aberdeen audiences two hours of laughter - Relatively Speaking
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 26.07.2022 URN: CR00CR0037150 Pictures show the septic tank located next to the Craigellachie Bridge that is expelling raw sewage into the river Spey at Craigellachie and genral views of the immediate area. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Glasgow fishermen broke lockdown rules to poach salmon on River Spey

Editor's Picks

Most Commented