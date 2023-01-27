Eamonn Brophy eager to make most of fresh start at Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Eamonn Brophy eager to make most of fresh start at Ross County

By Andy Skinner
January 27, 2023, 10:30 pm
Ross County forward Eamonn Brophy.
Ross County forward Eamonn Brophy.

Eamonn Brophy insists his loan switch to Ross County has rekindled his hunger.

Striker Brophy has joined the Staggies on a loan deal from St Mirren until the end of the season.

It follows a frustrating initial part of the campaign with the Buddies, with all but one of his 15 appearances coming from the bench.

He moved to Paisley in January 2021 following a successful spell with Kilmarnock, who he helped to finish in third spot.

His form at Rugby Park led to him being awarded what remains a solitary Scotland cap, in Steve Clarke’s first game in charge of the national side against Cyprus in 2019.

Eamonn Brophy in action for Scotland against Cyprus in 2019. Image: SNS

Brophy feels the move to Dingwall can help him to regain his stride.

He said: “When I joined St Mirren, it wasn’t a great start as I broke my foot straight away.

“But I felt I had a decent six months last season before Christmas, not great, but decent.

“There were a few niggly injuries and the new manager came in and, to be fair, when he came in I played when fit.

“In pre-season, he was telling me I was going to be playing again and then I had another couple of injuries. The boys who came in did well and deserved to stay in the team.

“That’s just football, and I had no problem with it.

“I just hope to put that time behind me and I’m focused on doing well here.

“I’m hungrier than I’ve been in a long time and glad to be up here, out of my comfort zone, and just focusing on football.

“I felt I needed that. I wasn’t playing a lot.

“Coming up here, away from home, is something I’ve never experienced before and it is something I’ve wanted to do.

Eamonn Brophy. Image: SNS

“I can just concentrate on my football, concentrate on the basics and hopefully that will do me and Ross County a world of good.”

Familiarity with Scottish Premiership

Brophy, who began his senior career with Hamilton Accies, will aim to use his experience of the Scottish Premiership to the benefit of Malky Mackay’s side.

County are three points adrift at the foot of the table, and Brophy hopes he can hit the ground running.

He added: “This is the only league I’ve played in since I was 19 years old, so I know it well.

“You play against the same players basically, four times a year, so there will be no settling in time needed or anything like that, which is a positive.

Jack Baldwin challenges St Mirren’s Eamonn Brophy.

“I’m looking forward to it. The important thing for me is obviously game time.

“Hopefully I can help the team and I’m sure I will.

“I just can’t wait to get back enjoying football again.”

Brophy has given no consideration to his future beyond his loan deal, insisting he is focused fully on facing former club Killie at Victoria Park on Saturday.

The 26-year-old added: “I have still got a year-and-a-half there. I’m here for six months, but I’m not even thinking about that.

“Hopefully I come here and do well. My focus is on playing football now, and we will see what happens in the summer.

“I loved my time at Kilmarnock. The fans, when I was there, were amazing to me. Even now they still have been when I have seen them.

“I’m a Ross County player now, and hopefully I can score a few goals on Saturday.

“Hopefully that will be this weekend but whenever it is, I’m certainly ready.

“I have not played in a long time. I have been eager to get that first start and hopefully it comes sooner rather than later.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Ross County

Ross County's William Akio celebrates scoring his equaliser against Aberdeen.
Ross County forward William Akio joins Raith Rovers on loan
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay hoping to rekindle Ross County's attacking spark against Kilmarnock
Adam Mackinnon in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Ross County midfielder Adam Mackinnon makes Montrose loan return
Ross County forward Josh Stones. Image: Ross County FC.
Josh Stones vows to 'run through a brick wall' following move to Ross County
Ross County striker Matthew Wright celebrates netting against Rangers
Ross County forward Matthew Wright makes loan move to Falkirk
William Akio following Ross County's defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay reveals he has briefed William Akio on his public responsibility in representing…
Jack Baldwin challenges St Mirren's Eamonn Brophy.
Ross County complete loan capture of Eamonn Brophy from St Mirren
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Analysis: Can Ross County make most of quickfire chance to revive their season?
Jack Baldwin challenges St Mirren's Eamonn Brophy.
Ross County set to make second striker signing as Eamonn Brophy nears move to…
Striker Josh Stones in action. Supplied by Guiseley AFC
Ross County sign teenage striker Josh Stones on loan from Wigan Athletic

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Teen who bottled victim, 34, said he felt intimidated by ‘old man’
2
Westbank Care Home in Oldmledrum has been slammed by a recent report. Image: Google Maps.
‘Visibly dirty’ care home where resident escaped from – twice – issued with letter…
3
Graeme Shinnie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals why Graeme Shinnie didn’t feature against Darvel
2
4
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
5
The new food hall in the Victorian Market opened in September. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Bag a bargain, solve a murder mystery and…
6
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: DC Thomson.
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn ‘hiding’ after party MP ignites gender reform row
7
Assynt residents have shared fears about animal welfare breaches following an incident with a mis-shot deer near Quinag. Image: Freck Fraser/ Scottish Gamekeeper's Association.
Deer left suffering for five days after mis-shot incident in Assynt
8
Tomasz Peczko admitted using a second property to store cannabis and cash. Image: DC Thomson
Drug dealer had second Aberdeen flat to store £30,000 cannabis and cash
9
Jordan Jack, co-founder of the Campaign for North East Rail, says taking the roof off the Schoolhill train tunnel (pictured to the right) could help the case for reconnecting Peterhead and Fraserburgh to the railway network. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Take the top off Schoolhill train tunnel and get Peterhead and Fraserburgh back on…
3
10
An entire school year group at Banff Academy will be taught from home following a detected case of Covid-19.
Copycats: Fake claims of feline-indentifying pupils spreading to more schools

More from Press and Journal

ferries
Major disruption to ferry services due to strong winds forecast for Shetland and Western…
Gerry McDonagh celebrates after opening the scoring for Cove Rangers against Dunipace. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Striker Gerry McDonagh leaves Cove Rangers 'by mutual consent'
Invergordon Town Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'Give it to someone who will make it work for the community': Invergordon Museum…
Stuart McKenzie has spent much of his senior career at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie joins Peterhead on long-term deal
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: January 30
Defender Mattie Pollock in action for Watford against Reading. Image: Shutterstock.
Watford defender Mattie Pollock 'agrees deal' to join Aberdeen
2
Flybe administration
All flights cancelled and 240 jobs at risk as reborn Flybe collapses into administration
Farmers gathered at Thura Mains run by the Mackay family.
Farmers gather in Caithness to learn the secrets of cost-effective diets
A department store is a place of comfort and quiet opulence.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm a fan of department stores
To go with story by Michael Alexander. Nature Watch Picture shows; Largo Bay is a rich place to seek shellfish. Largo Bay. Supplied by Keith Broomfield Date; 03/01/2023
Nature Watch: Addicted to the natural riches of the coast

Editor's Picks

Most Commented