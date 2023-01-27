Eamonn Brophy eager to make most of fresh start at Ross County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eamonn Brophy insists his loan switch to Ross County has rekindled his hunger.

Striker Brophy has joined the Staggies on a loan deal from St Mirren until the end of the season.

It follows a frustrating initial part of the campaign with the Buddies, with all but one of his 15 appearances coming from the bench.

He moved to Paisley in January 2021 following a successful spell with Kilmarnock, who he helped to finish in third spot.

His form at Rugby Park led to him being awarded what remains a solitary Scotland cap, in Steve Clarke’s first game in charge of the national side against Cyprus in 2019.

Brophy feels the move to Dingwall can help him to regain his stride.

He said: “When I joined St Mirren, it wasn’t a great start as I broke my foot straight away.

“But I felt I had a decent six months last season before Christmas, not great, but decent.

“There were a few niggly injuries and the new manager came in and, to be fair, when he came in I played when fit.

“In pre-season, he was telling me I was going to be playing again and then I had another couple of injuries. The boys who came in did well and deserved to stay in the team.

“That’s just football, and I had no problem with it.

“I just hope to put that time behind me and I’m focused on doing well here.

“I’m hungrier than I’ve been in a long time and glad to be up here, out of my comfort zone, and just focusing on football.

“I felt I needed that. I wasn’t playing a lot.

“Coming up here, away from home, is something I’ve never experienced before and it is something I’ve wanted to do.

“I can just concentrate on my football, concentrate on the basics and hopefully that will do me and Ross County a world of good.”

Familiarity with Scottish Premiership

Brophy, who began his senior career with Hamilton Accies, will aim to use his experience of the Scottish Premiership to the benefit of Malky Mackay’s side.

County are three points adrift at the foot of the table, and Brophy hopes he can hit the ground running.

He added: “This is the only league I’ve played in since I was 19 years old, so I know it well.

“You play against the same players basically, four times a year, so there will be no settling in time needed or anything like that, which is a positive.

“I’m looking forward to it. The important thing for me is obviously game time.

“Hopefully I can help the team and I’m sure I will.

“I just can’t wait to get back enjoying football again.”

Brophy has given no consideration to his future beyond his loan deal, insisting he is focused fully on facing former club Killie at Victoria Park on Saturday.

The 26-year-old added: “I have still got a year-and-a-half there. I’m here for six months, but I’m not even thinking about that.

“Hopefully I come here and do well. My focus is on playing football now, and we will see what happens in the summer.

“I loved my time at Kilmarnock. The fans, when I was there, were amazing to me. Even now they still have been when I have seen them.

“I’m a Ross County player now, and hopefully I can score a few goals on Saturday.

“Hopefully that will be this weekend but whenever it is, I’m certainly ready.

“I have not played in a long time. I have been eager to get that first start and hopefully it comes sooner rather than later.”