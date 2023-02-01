‘Use it or lose it’: Blackburn hall facing closure threat amidst accusations of ‘atrocious’ community support

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kinellar Community Hall in Blackburn has warned it may soon have to close its doors due to mounting costs.

The community-owned hall has been struggling due to rising bills and a lack of community volunteers.

Due to its large size, the rising energy costs have hit the hall especially hard – rising by 140% over the past year.

The asset is managed by the community, but a team of six employees runs the day-to-day management of the centre.

Manager Michelle Forsyth, started working at the hall in August, but is worried it might not last much longer.

She said: “The hall has always struggled financially. But it is now in the position of ‘use it or lose it’ due to the rising costs.

“It would be a massive loss for Blackburn.”

The hall was purpose-built for the village and opened by the Princess Royal in 2005. In 2020, the charity celebrated its 15th birthday at the hall with a red carpet event.

But since then the hall has continued to struggle financially.

Community support has been ‘atrocious’

One of the biggest problems the hall has had over the past few years is a lack of volunteers willing to get involved.

At the annual general meeting on Monday night, chairman Darren Matchett stepped down.

He said support from the community has been “atrocious”.

“We can’t get any new members to fill positions”, he said.

“It’s too much for me to do with a full-time job and four kids. I have done a year as chairman but it is too much now.”

Now the hall has called an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) in four weeks’ time to try and find new volunteers.

Key positions, including chairperson, vice chairperson and treasurer are all needing to be filled.

How important is Kinellar Community Hall to Blackburn?

Located in the heart of Blackburn, the hall hosts many sporting and community groups.

This includes Rainbows, karate, Cubs, Scouts, Beavers, bowling, yoga, coffee mornings and body combat.

All of these clubs rely on the hall to host their events and many of them are for children.

The hall’s running costs are covered by the money they take in from the groups. No funding is received from the council.

Campaign launched to save Kinellar Community Hall

Mr Matchett says if there is not a change in the current situation, the hall will only be able to continue until October, then there will “be no money left”.

To continue to operate the hall would need an extra £3,000 a month.

But due to the hall now being 17 years old, rising maintenance costs are also a concern.

Now the team has launched a campaign to help spread the word that the hall is in danger and in need of help.

The team has begun organising leaflets with the goal of dropping them all over Blackburn.

Ms Forsyth is also trying to organise a fundraising event each month to help raise money.

She also wants to stress the great facilities the hall has on offer, including a gym and weights room open from 8am to 10pm.

“I think people don’t realise that we have great facilities here”, she said.

“Blackburn is always seen as a commuter village to Aberdeen, but we have a lot on offer.”

To get involved in the campaign or to attend a class at the hall, visit their website or Facebook page.