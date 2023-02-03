Aboyne swimming pool repairs to last until Easter holidays

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Essential repairs to the swimming pool in Aboyne are expected to last until the Easter holidays.

The 25-metre pool will need to be drained so regrouting of the basin and repairs to the lights can be carried out.

Live Life Aberdeenshire announced last month that the pool, located within Deeside Community Centre, would be temporarily closed while work was completed.

It has now been confirmed that this will begin on Monday, February 13, and last until the Easter holidays at the start of April.

Further short-term closures will be necessary over the next week in preparation for the main closure.

All Live Life Aberdeenshire members who normally use the swimming facilities in Aboyne will be able to use other nearby pools, such as Banchory or Alford, or can freeze their memberships for the six-week period.

The other community centre facilities, including the library, theatre, gym, games hall and all-weather pitch, will remain open.

A spokesman for Live Life Aberdeenshire said: “We would like to thank customers in advance for their patience while these essential works are undertaken.

“Swimming lesson payments will be credited for the period and Live Life Aberdeenshire members can continue to use the Aboyne dryside facilities and nearby pools, such as Alford or Banchory, or alternatively we can ‘freeze’ memberships for Aboyne residents until the pool reopens.

“Live Life Aberdeenshire will be using this time to recruit and train staff to boost the capacity of the staff with a view to improving the reliability of the pool programme from Easter onwards, as we recognise that the service has not been as reliable as we would want it to be.”