Aboyne swimming pool to close next month for repairs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aboyne Swimming Pool will close next month for repairs.

The 25-metre pool within Deeside Community Centre, on Bridgeview Road, will be shut for regrouting works.

The repairs are expected to start around mid-February and last for about six weeks.

Live Life Aberdeenshire, which operate the community centre, stressed the other facilities – the library, theatre, gym, games hall and all-weather pitch will remain open.

A spokesman said: “The Aboyne pool is to close for regrouting works, which we anticipate will start in mid-February and last for approximately six weeks. These works will not impact the wider operation of the Deeside Community Centre.

“Specific dates will be announced shortly and we thank pool users for their patience and understanding.”

Aboyne and Upper Deeside councillor Geva Blackett added: “The Aboyne pool serves a large community in Upper Deeside and its closure for maintenance work is inconvenient but obviously very necessary.

“I hope everyone will bear with us while the work is carried out in the knowledge that it will hopefully be open again for the Easter holidays.”