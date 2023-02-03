Activist group holding meeting on cost-of-living crisis in Tillydrone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Activist group holding meeting on cost-of-living crisis in Tillydrone

By Ellie Milne
February 3, 2023, 9:07 pm Updated: February 3, 2023, 9:23 pm
The meeting will be held at Tillydrone Community Centre from 10am on Saturday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
The meeting will be held at Tillydrone Community Centre from 10am on Saturday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen-based activist group is holding a public meeting on the cost-of living crisis tomorrow.

Aberdeen is Jist Scunnered, formed of activists from community groups and trade unions, want to gain a better understanding of the challenges those who live in the city are facing at the moment.

Residents will be given the opportunity to complete a short community survey, and share their struggles amid the cost-of-living crisis as everyday costs and inflation continue to rise.

The activists hope the meeting will help build a stronger community, as well as inform suitable solutions for the problems which are impacting many people across Aberdeen.

The meeting at Tillydrone Community Centre, on Gordon’s Mills Road, will take place from 10am on Saturday.

It comes at the end of a week which involved the largest strike action in the UK for decades, with more than 500,000 workers walking out on Wednesday.

Workers in Aberdeen took part in a rally protecting their right to strike on Wednesday as half a million people took industrial action across the UK. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

‘Build community and solidarity’

Aberdeen activist Laura McDonald said: “We know that people are really struggling at the moment, and we want to understand exactly what their situations are, and build support for solutions to the problems they are facing.

“It is clear that, after more than a decade of austerity followed by the pandemic, many people don’t have the support structures or resources they need to meet much more than very basic needs.

“Rising food and energy prices are making things very difficult for folk, and we want to make sure that they know they are not alone. We need strong communities to face these challenges, but building this strength won’t happen without some effort.

“That is why we are going out and about to chap on doors and talk to folk, to find out what exactly they are experiencing.

“We hope to work out some community solutions together, to bring people together, to build community and solidarity. That is what our society needs so desperately now.”

Anyone is welcome to attend the meeting in Tillydrone and can just turn up on the day or contact AberdeenIsJistScunnered@gmail.com in advance.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Kemnay breakfast and after school club
Aberdeenshire breakfast club on brink of collapse due to 'crippling' £12,000 council charges
Aboyne Swimming Pool
Aboyne swimming pool repairs to last until Easter holidays
Ksenija Ostapchuka hosts events for the Russian community in Aberdeen. Image: Ksenija Flammere Events.
Russian events organiser in Aberdeen stresses 'no politics' at events in city
Taxi fares in Aberdeenshire could rise by 10% from April. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Taxi fares in Aberdeenshire could rise by 10% despite fears from local firms
RMT activist George Alexander MacIver,, left, with branch secretary, Conor Cheyne, with their bright yellow banner calling for Caledonian Sleeper to be taken into public ownership. Image: RMT
Should Caledonian Sleeper be taken into public ownership?
Jamie Bruce admitted punching his girlfriend after a cocktail of drink and drugs. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Chef who punched and choked partner was having hallucinations, court told
grease aberdeen
Treading The Boards' electrifying Grease will be The One That You Want see in…
The A96 has been closed due to the accident.
Woman, 55, taken to hospital following two-car crash near Insch
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Philip Mitchell and William Curtis have been convicted at the High Court in Glasgow Picture shows; Philip Mitchell and William Curtis. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Duncan Brown Date; Unknown
Friends guilty of assault and abduction of sheriff during bizarre 'citizen's arrest'
Andrew Innes changed his story about the killing, the trial heard.
Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes gave three separate accounts, trial told

Most Read

1
The Dutch Mill marquee row will go before a council meeting
Council planners say Dutch Mill marquee must go as ‘unacceptable’ visual impact is more…
4
2
The A96 has been closed due to the accident.
Woman, 55, taken to hospital following two-car crash near Insch
3
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ryan Craib Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
‘There will be murder’: Jealous man called ex 57 times in one hour after…
4
An HGV tipped onto its side on the B9104 Fochabers to Spey Bay Road. Image: Jasperimage
In pictures: Specialist operation after lorry crashes to its side in Moray after ‘clipping…
5
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. How Jack Duncan became head chef of The Fife Arms Hotel in Turriff - and he's only 19 Picture shows; Jack Duncan. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
How Jack Duncan became head chef of The Fife Arms Hotel in Turriff –…
6
Mirel Trusca was on the register for support workers in adult care.
Inverness carer issued with warning after domestic abuse conviction reveals he kicked woman in…
7
Spey Bay Golf Course is at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Supplied
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
8
Girwood Anderson pleaded guilty to sexual assault at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Man propositioned and sexually assaulted dog walker after pet ran into home
9
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Burness Paull moving into Marischal Square Picture shows; l-r Bob Ruddiman, partner and head of energy, Burness Paull, Aberdeen City Council finance and resources convener Alex McLellan and Tricia Walker, partner, Burness Paull. Aberdeen. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council Date; 31/01/2023
Exclusive: Burness Paull is latest big firm moving into Marischal Square in Aberdeen
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Philip Mitchell and William Curtis have been convicted at the High Court in Glasgow Picture shows; Philip Mitchell and William Curtis. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Duncan Brown Date; Unknown
Friends guilty of assault and abduction of sheriff during bizarre ‘citizen’s arrest’

More from Press and Journal

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley 'doesn't get the vibe' squad confidence is low
New Aberdeen signing Angus MacDonald makes his debut in the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
'Getting this club back into the European places' is the aim for Aberdeen's new…
There were no fans at Twickenham when Scotland won 11-6 two years ago.
Six Nations: Jamie Ritchie relishing a full Twickenham at last as Scots start 2023…
Award-winning reporters Stuart Findlay and Donna MacAllister with Press and Journal editor Frank O'Donnell. Image: DC Thomson.
P&J reporters celebrated at Highlands and Islands Media Awards
Ross McCrorie (2) of Aberdeen is shown a red card after a VAR check against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie loses red card appeal
Potholes on Milton Village where Stagecoach said they weren't coming to
Stagecoach Highland insists sign slamming poor road conditions in Ross-shire village was put up…
Newtonmore Shinty Club has said dog walkers will be banned if they don't start picking up after their dogs. Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO/Shutterstock.
'Final warning': Newtonmore Camanachd Club draw line in sand with foul dog owners
Calmac MV Hebrides ship at sea
Contract finally inked for Little Minch lifeline ferries
Fishing aquaculture on the Isle of Skye in Scotland; Shutterstock ID 1614318148
Readers’ letters: Salmon fishing, parking at RGU Garthdee and renewable energy
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Only wins will do now, says Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds

Editor's Picks

Most Commented