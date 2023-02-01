Aberdeen Sheriff Court staff join the 500,000 Scots taking part in day of strike action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Sheriff Court staff join the 500,000 Scots taking part in day of strike action

By Shona Gossip
February 1, 2023, 11:37 am Updated: February 1, 2023, 5:23 pm
Court staff who are members of the PCS union, formed a picket outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Court staff who are members of the PCS union, formed a picket outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Court officials formed a picket outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court today – joining the 500,000 Scots walking out over pay, jobs and conditions.

It is the biggest day of industrial action in decades, with more than seven trade unions involved across the UK.

The Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) estimates 500,000 workers across Scotland will walk out in what is the biggest day of coordinated strike action in decades.

This includes court staff, civil servants – including staff working for the Scottish Parliament and Scottish Government – teachers and university staff.

Court staff waved their placards to those passing by Aberdeen Sheriff Court this morning. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court, a picket formed made up of office staff.

Waving placards and the yellow PCS union flag, about a dozen protesters stood outside the building on Union Street.

Later today, a Right to Strike Rally will be held at Aberdeen’s St Nicholas Square. It is in opposition to the UK Government’s proposed bill that would force people to work – or face the sack – even if they have voted to take action. The demonstration begins at 5.30pm.

School strikes are only impacting some youngsters in Aberdeen, as they form part of the 16-day rolling action by the EIS.

Teachers are back on the pickets at Harlaw Academy, where they also stood on January 11. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

The union says there has still been no constructive talks on pay, with the Scottish Government maintaining that the demands of 10% are “unaffordable”.

Staff are on the picket lines outside many city schools, including Harlaw Academy.

University staff are also picketing outside Aberdeen University as the dispute over pensions, pay and conditions continues.

ScotRail has stressed that despite industrial action impacting services south of the border, their services are running as normal today.

However LNER is running a limited service, and no trains will run any further north than Edinburgh.

