Aberdeen Sheriff Court staff join the 500,000 Scots taking part in day of strike action

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Court officials formed a picket outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court today – joining the 500,000 Scots walking out over pay, jobs and conditions.

It is the biggest day of industrial action in decades, with more than seven trade unions involved across the UK.

The Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) estimates 500,000 workers across Scotland will walk out in what is the biggest day of coordinated strike action in decades.

This includes court staff, civil servants – including staff working for the Scottish Parliament and Scottish Government – teachers and university staff.

Outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court, a picket formed made up of office staff.

Waving placards and the yellow PCS union flag, about a dozen protesters stood outside the building on Union Street.

Later today, a Right to Strike Rally will be held at Aberdeen’s St Nicholas Square. It is in opposition to the UK Government’s proposed bill that would force people to work – or face the sack – even if they have voted to take action. The demonstration begins at 5.30pm.

School strikes are only impacting some youngsters in Aberdeen, as they form part of the 16-day rolling action by the EIS.

The union says there has still been no constructive talks on pay, with the Scottish Government maintaining that the demands of 10% are “unaffordable”.

Staff are on the picket lines outside many city schools, including Harlaw Academy.

University staff are also picketing outside Aberdeen University as the dispute over pensions, pay and conditions continues.

✅ ScotRail trains are running as normal all week. The advertised strike action by members of the ASLEF & RMT unions does not involve our staff. pic.twitter.com/25K4SAIFdF — ScotRail (@ScotRail) February 1, 2023

ScotRail has stressed that despite industrial action impacting services south of the border, their services are running as normal today.

However LNER is running a limited service, and no trains will run any further north than Edinburgh.