Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police hope to reunite a ‘very old watch’ found at Inverurie Morrisons supermarket with owner

By Lottie Hood
February 5, 2023, 7:58 pm Updated: February 5, 2023, 8:01 pm
The watch appears to be very old. Image: Police Scotland.
The watch appears to be very old. Image: Police Scotland.

After a watch engraved with a message from 1939 was found in Inverurie, police are appealing for help in reuniting it with its owner.

The watch was handed in to Morrisons supermarket in Inverurie.

Police say it appears to be a “very old watch” and is engraved on the back with a message saying “From Alex to Violet 1939”.

The watch was handed in sometime last year but there have not been any reports made of the item being lost.

Officers are appealing for help from the public to track down the owner of the watch and return it to them.

Anyone who has any information can contact police via InverurieDistrictCPT@Scotland.police.uk and referencing LF2022009885.

