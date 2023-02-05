Millerston breeding produces champion winner

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An intermediate prize winner from a relatively new breeder in Yorkshire went on to secure the supreme championship when tapped out by judge Iain Green from Corskie, Garmouth.

The strong line-up of first prize winners resulted in a difficult task for Mr Green, but it was Millerston Ramsay from Andrew Thornber, and daughters, of the Blackbrook herd, Halifax, which came out on top.

Brought out by freelance stockman Allan Jackson, this 21-month-old roan bull by Bushypark Tiger, was purchased alongside its dam Millerston Ramsay, for 15,000gns at the late Jack Ramsay’s dispersal sale in September 2021.

Alison Watt from Birkenburn, Keith, enjoyed her best day yet at Stirling Bull Sales, securing the reserve overall with Strathisla Rowan.

Her prize winner, Strathisla Rowan, is by the 5,000gns Meonhill Lion King, which stood reserve champion at Stirling in 2019.

Bred out of Strathisla Trixy, one of 35 Beef Shorthorns in the herd, this March, 2021-born scooped a number of first prize tickets at the majority of the shows in the north last summer.

Allan Jackson from Woodyett Farm, Lanark, secured his very own win when standing senior champion with Headlind Red Star, a January, 2021-born son of Dunsyre Horatio, which stood champion at the Highland and Yorkshire shows, as well as reserve at the Royal Welsh.

Reserve in the seniors went to Sowerbyparks Ricard, from Sam and Graeme Hunt, Sowerby, Yorkshire. This March, 2021-born bull is by the herd’s Canadian stock bull, Sowerbyparks Magnus.

William and Jill McAllister from Northern Ireland, stood junior champion with Burnside Red Bull, by the 10,000gns Fearn Godfather, while the reserve went to Glenisla Rioja, by Glenisla Maestro, from Major John Gibb, Blairgowrie.

Female champion was Mountbenger Rachel, scanned in-calf to Meonside Nosty from George Irving, Yarrow, and the reserve female title was won by Meonside Irania Rainbow Roxy, from David and Tom Bradley Farmer, Dumfries.