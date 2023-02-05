Millerston breeding produces champion winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Millerston breeding produces champion winner

By Katrina Macarthur
February 5, 2023, 8:24 pm Updated: February 5, 2023, 8:27 pm
PRIZE WINNER: Supreme champion went to Millerston Ramsay from Andrew Thornber and daughters, brought out by Allan Jackson.
An intermediate prize winner from a relatively new breeder in Yorkshire went on to secure the supreme championship when tapped out by judge Iain Green from Corskie, Garmouth.

The strong line-up of first prize winners resulted in a difficult task for Mr Green, but it was Millerston Ramsay from Andrew Thornber, and daughters, of the Blackbrook herd, Halifax, which came out on top.

Brought out by freelance stockman Allan Jackson, this 21-month-old roan bull by Bushypark Tiger, was purchased alongside its dam Millerston Ramsay, for 15,000gns at the late Jack Ramsay’s dispersal sale in September 2021.

Alison Watt from Birkenburn, Keith, enjoyed her best day yet at Stirling Bull Sales, securing the reserve overall with Strathisla Rowan.

Her prize winner, Strathisla Rowan, is by the 5,000gns Meonhill Lion King, which stood reserve champion at Stirling in 2019.

Millerston Ramsay ruled supreme.

Bred out of Strathisla Trixy, one of 35 Beef Shorthorns in the herd, this March, 2021-born scooped a number of first prize tickets at the majority of the shows in the north last summer.

Allan Jackson from Woodyett Farm, Lanark, secured his very own win when standing senior champion with Headlind Red Star, a January, 2021-born son of Dunsyre Horatio, which stood champion at the Highland and Yorkshire shows, as well as reserve at the Royal Welsh.

Reserve in the seniors went to Sowerbyparks Ricard, from Sam and Graeme Hunt, Sowerby, Yorkshire. This March, 2021-born bull is by the herd’s Canadian stock bull, Sowerbyparks Magnus.

Alison Watt stood reserve overall with Strathisla Rowan.

William and Jill McAllister from Northern Ireland, stood junior champion with Burnside Red Bull, by the 10,000gns Fearn Godfather, while the reserve went to Glenisla Rioja, by Glenisla Maestro, from Major John Gibb, Blairgowrie.

Female champion was Mountbenger Rachel, scanned in-calf to Meonside Nosty from George Irving, Yarrow, and the reserve female title was won by Meonside Irania Rainbow Roxy, from David and Tom Bradley Farmer, Dumfries.

 

