Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Have you seen this car? Aberdeen woman appealing for help to find vehicle stolen from outside flat

By Ellie Milne
February 7, 2023, 5:35 pm Updated: February 7, 2023, 5:39 pm
The 23-year-old's blue Vauxhall Mokka was stolen from a private car park in Aberdeen. Image: Beth Morison.
The 23-year-old's blue Vauxhall Mokka was stolen from a private car park in Aberdeen. Image: Beth Morison.

An Aberdeen woman is appealing for help find her car which was stolen overnight.

Beth Morison parked in the car park outside her girlfriend’s flat on Ashgrove Avenue on Sunday night.

But when she looked out the window on Monday morning before leaving for work, her car was gone.

The theft has been reported to police and the 23-year-old is now appealing to the public to keep an eye out for her stolen vehicle – a bright blue Vauxhall Mokka X.

The car was stolen with a private registration plate while the original plate, as pictured, was in the boot. Image: Beth Morison.

She believes it was stolen from the car park between 9.30pm on Sunday and 7.30am the following morning.

“I’ve parked there quite often,” she said. “It’s always the same four or five cars in that part of the car park.

“I have a private registration but the original was in the boot, so I’ve flagged both plates as stolen.”

The registration plate on the car was BW03 MOR, while the original plate was ST67 LCL.

Police inquiries continue

Officers have been making door-to-door inquiries in the area, but there are no signs of the car so far.

Two air fresheners were hung up in the car which could both be seen through the windows – one of a drag queen and the other Coca Cola-themed.

“For anyone who knows Drag Race, it’s quite distinctive,” Miss Morison added.

The pharmacy technician’s purse was in the glove compartment and she had left a white laundry basket in the car.

In the back, there was also a soft toy sheep wearing a red T-shirt with “Happy Birthday Ailsa” printed on the front.

Police have confirmed that they are continuing their investigation into the theft.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 9am on Monday, February 6, officers received a report of the theft of a vehicle on Ashgrove Avenue, Aberdeen.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

