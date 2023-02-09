Bridge of Don residents using ‘excessive mobile data’ as Sky Fibre broadband access on hold since January

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents in Bridge of Don area of Aberdeen have spent weeks without access to Sky Fibre broadband.

One customer told the P&J: “We’ve had no telephone and wifi since last Monday and I know there’s a lot of other people in Bridge of Don who’ve been affected as well.

“When you phone Sky, they blame Openreach, then when you contact Openreach on Twitter they can’t tell you anything because you have to raise it with your service provider.

“Everybody is getting really frustrated, we’re going through mobile data excessively, we can’t do anything but we’re paying for this service, we’re all at our wits end.”

‘Sorry for any inconvenience’

A Sky spokeswoman said: “We are aware of an issue impacting a small number of Sky Fibre Broadband customers in the Aberdeen area.

“Alongside Openreach we’re investigating the issue. We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused”

Openreach have been approached for comment.