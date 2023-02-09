Moray’s roads are REALLY the third best in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Moray’s roads are REALLY the third best in Scotland

By Louise Glen
February 9, 2023, 4:09 pm Updated: February 9, 2023, 4:09 pm
Councillor Mac Macrae welcomed a new report into Moray's roads. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

While many of our readers tell us they are driving on what is left of the road to avoid potholes – Moray Council has had some very good news.

That is, it’s £1.678 billion road network has been ranked as the third best in Scotland.

The stats, monitored through the Scottish Road Maintenance Condition Survey, is calculated by adding up the roads rated red and amber after inspection.

In Moray, the latest road condition indicators (RCI) show it is continuing to improve year on year.

For example only 25% of its A-class roads are on the red and amber list. That means about 75% of A roads in Moray are top notch.

It is better than the picture in 2018-2020 when 30% of the roads were on the red and amber list.

Potholes have been a major problem for the council in the past. Image: Stock.

Unclassified roads are the worst

Broken down, the picture in Moray is not so clear cut.

The RCI for a A-class roads is 24.1% with a ranking of 14th in Scotland, and on unclassified roads the Scottish ranking is 9th, with 30.3% of roads needing repaired.

B and C class roads come in at third and fifth on the national rankings.

Despite an increase in the length of the adopted road networks to maintain without additional budget, Moray’s unclassified roads have seen an improvement.

They are 1.7% better than in 2020-2022, which will be a comfort to anyone who has hit a pothole recently.

What about potholes?

Between the start of 2017 and March this year, Moray Council workers completed a total of 25,566 repairs to defects on carriageways.

And over the course of the 2017/18 financial year until March 2022, the local authority had spent almost £3 million in its efforts to keep the region’s roads clear of potholes for all users.

A, B, and C class roads have all deteriorated from previous years but maintain Moray’s place in the top half of the rankings when compared to other local authorities.

Marc Macrae, chairman of Moray Council’s economic development and infrastructure services committee, said: “The approach officers take when considering which roads to repair first, is to look at the condition over a longer period of time rather than automatically fixing the roads that look the worst first.

Councillor Marc Macrae has welcomed a report on the state of Moray roads. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“That sometimes means fixing roads we think don’t look too bad but it’s better value to maintain in the first instance.

“This has proven to be the best use of resources and I’m pleased the council has maintained a steady position compared to other local authorities.

He added: “That said, the overall condition of roads in Scotland is improving and with an increasing network size and decreasing budget we will need to rely even more on the data-led judgement of how best to maintain our roads in future.”

The comparison figures on Audit Scotland are due to be published in March.

We’d like to hear about the roads in your area – to find out if the government statistics match up to the evidence on the ground for walkers, cyclists and drivers. Comment below or e-mail livenews@ajl.co.uk

