Massive queues as Spectra attracts thousands to Aberdeen city centre

Huge queues have formed across Aberdeen city centre this weekend as thousands have packed the Spectra light festival.

Families have had to wait for up to 45 minutes at times to get in to see the spectacular displays.

Queues have stretched as far as the Gallowgate and the Castlegate at some points during the weekend due to the massive demand.

City centre bosses hope the huge influx of people has provided a boost to businesses during what is often a quiet time of year.

More city centre events planned

Feedback acquired by Aberdeen Inspired has been positive with city centre businesses reporting additional footfall.

The festival is a joint venture by Aberdeen City Council and arts company Curated Place to give emerging and established artists a platform for their work.

Crowds of people descending on the city have given the local economy a much-needed boost, as concerns linger over the future of retail in Aberdeen’s Union Street.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, says Spectra presents a great opportunity for businesses to capitalise on the big crowds.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart took to social media to praise the festival for bringing people together, saying thousands were in attendance.

Aberdeen city centre is mobbed and buzzing with many thousands attending the amazing Spectra light show. What an absolutely fantastic event! pic.twitter.com/HODLenzL2o — Kevin Stewart SNP (@KevinStewartSNP) February 11, 2023

Mr Watson said: “It’s been absolutely fantastic, the crowds have been phenomenal coming in in their many thousands producing a great atmosphere.

“The businesses in the city centre have really benefited, I’ve had feedback from the entire weekend that the crowds have flocked in and they’ve benefited through the till.

Mr Watson believes the reason why Spectra is so well-attended is that it is a “great product”, with organisers putting on elaborate and entertaining light displays.

He also points to the time of year when it has been relatively cold, dark and wintery and this “light extravaganza” is the perfect remedy for the city.

This is where the queue currently starts to get into Spectra at UTG 😐 pic.twitter.com/asBI3LKCaZ — Jim Douglas (@Jim__Douglas) February 10, 2023

Spectra is one of many opportunities to drive footfall in the city centre, believes Mr Watson.

He said: “It’s well documented the challenges to the High Street, so we must take every opportunity to benefit off the back of Spectra and other events.

“This weekend, people have been enjoying that wider hospitality and retail offering and it’s really good news for us.”

Mr Watson stressed Spectra is just one of many planned major events for Aberdeen over the coming year and hopes continued success in bringing business back to the city centre.