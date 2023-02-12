Massive queues as Spectra attracts thousands to Aberdeen city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Massive queues as Spectra attracts thousands to Aberdeen city centre

By Ross Hempseed
February 12, 2023, 4:00 pm Updated: February 12, 2023, 5:46 pm
Spectra festival
People queued to get into the newly renovated Union Terrace Gardens during the Spectra Festival. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Huge queues have formed across Aberdeen city centre this weekend as thousands have packed the Spectra light festival.

Families have had to wait for up to 45 minutes at times to get in to see the spectacular displays.

Queues have stretched as far as the Gallowgate and the Castlegate at some points during the weekend due to the massive demand.

City centre bosses hope the huge influx of people has provided a boost to businesses during what is often a quiet time of year.

More city centre events planned

Feedback acquired by Aberdeen Inspired has been positive with city centre businesses reporting additional footfall.

The festival is a joint venture by Aberdeen City Council and arts company Curated Place to give emerging and established artists a platform for their work.

Queues outside Marischal Square which stretch down to Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.

Crowds of people descending on the city have given the local economy a much-needed boost, as concerns linger over the future of retail in Aberdeen’s Union Street.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, says Spectra presents a great opportunity for businesses to capitalise on the big crowds.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart took to social media to praise the festival for bringing people together, saying thousands were in attendance.

 

Mr Watson said: “It’s been absolutely fantastic, the crowds have been phenomenal coming in in their many thousands producing a great atmosphere.

“The businesses in the city centre have really benefited, I’ve had feedback from the entire weekend that the crowds have flocked in and they’ve benefited through the till.

Mr Watson believes the reason why Spectra is so well-attended is that it is a “great product”, with organisers putting on elaborate and entertaining light displays.

He also points to the time of year when it has been relatively cold, dark and wintery and this “light extravaganza” is the perfect remedy for the city.

Spectra is one of many opportunities to drive footfall in the city centre, believes Mr Watson.

He said: “It’s well documented the challenges to the High Street, so we must take every opportunity to benefit off the back of Spectra and other events.

“This weekend, people have been enjoying that wider hospitality and retail offering and it’s really good news for us.”

Mr Watson stressed Spectra is just one of many planned major events for Aberdeen over the coming year and hopes continued success in bringing business back to the city centre.

Gallery: Hundreds flock to city centre for Aberdeen’s Spectra

