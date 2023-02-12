Man, 56, charged following reported ‘brawl’ at Bridge of Don Thistle match

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged following a “brawl” that broke out during a match involving Aberdeen side Bridge of Don Thistle yesterday.

The incident is said to have happened during the North Region Junior side’s trip to face Carnoustie Panmure in the Quest Engineering Cup third round.

The Press & Journal has been told by a fan that there was a “mass brawl” during the match involving coaches and players from both teams.

After the incident, the game continued, with Carnoustie Panmure beating Bridge of Don Thistle 3-2.

However, police arrived after full-time and reportedly made their way into the dressing rooms.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a disturbance at Laing Park, Pitskelly Road, Carnoustie, at around 3.50pm on Saturday.

“There were no reports of any injuries. A 56-year-old man has been charged in connection and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

Carnoustie Panmure manager Phil McGuire, who played for Aberdeen between 1999 and 2005, declined to comment.

Bridge of Don Thistle has been contacted to comment.