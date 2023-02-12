Man, 56, charged following reported ‘brawl’ at Bridge of Don Thistle match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man, 56, charged following reported ‘brawl’ at Bridge of Don Thistle match

By Chris Cromar
February 12, 2023, 4:12 pm Updated: February 12, 2023, 5:10 pm
Police arrived at Laing Park in Carnoustie after full-time. Image: WitzSado.
Police arrived at Laing Park in Carnoustie after full-time. Image: WitzSado.

A man has been charged following a “brawl” that broke out during a match involving Aberdeen side Bridge of Don Thistle yesterday.

The incident is said to have happened during the North Region Junior side’s trip to face Carnoustie Panmure in the Quest Engineering Cup third round.

The Press & Journal has been told by a fan that there was a “mass brawl” during the match involving coaches and players from both teams.

After the incident, the game continued, with Carnoustie Panmure beating Bridge of Don Thistle 3-2.

However, police arrived after full-time and reportedly made their way into the dressing rooms.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a disturbance at Laing Park, Pitskelly Road, Carnoustie, at around 3.50pm on Saturday.

“There were no reports of any injuries. A 56-year-old man has been charged in connection and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

Carnoustie Panmure manager Phil McGuire, who played for Aberdeen between 1999 and 2005, declined to comment.

Bridge of Don Thistle has been contacted to comment.

