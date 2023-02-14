Peterhead hospital’s maternity unit and A&E still closed over water quality concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Peterhead hospital’s maternity unit and A&E still closed over water quality concerns

By Louise Glen and Chris Cromar
February 14, 2023, 6:34 pm Updated: February 16, 2023, 2:20 pm
Peterhead Community Hospital. Image: Google.
Peterhead Community Hospital. Image: Google.

A number of wards at Peterhead Community Hospital remain closed following water safety concerns.

Affected wards include the maternity unit, minor injuries department and accident and emergency units.

On Tuesday, patients at the Buchan hospital were asked to wash with wet wipes following water safety concerns.

Maternity patients are being assessed by staff in Inverurie, and minor injuries and A&E provided in Fraserburgh.

Dialysis patients are still being treated at the unit in the hospital.

Update (14th February 2023): As a reminder, there are temporary service changes at Peterhead Community Hospital, while…

Posted by NHS Grampian on Tuesday, 14 February 2023

 

The family of one patient told The Press and Journal she was worried after visiting an elderly patient on the 16-bed summer ward.

Asking not to be named, she said: “There is something major going on.

No washing of hands

“You are not allowed to use a toilet in the hospital, you are asked to use the cardboard bowls. If you do have to use a toilet, you have to close the lid and write with a felt pen on a chart when you used it. Then no one else is allowed in for 20 minutes.

“You are not allowed to wash your hands in the sinks and instead you have to use sanitiser.

“Patients are not allowed to have showers, and are being asked to have washes with wet wipes instead.”

She continued: “They are not using cups, and everything they are giving patients is in paper cups.

“All the water they are using is from bottles.

Peterhead Community Hospital’s A&E department has been temporarily closed. Image: Stock.

“I just hope that everyone is safe, because the hospital is going to great lengths to make sure people are not using any water.”

A NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “Water quality issues have been detected at Peterhead Community Hospital.

“An incident management team has been set up and investigations are underway. In the meantime, the minor injury unit and general medical emergency department service will be based in Fraserburgh.

Health centre open for business

“Anyone requiring urgent care out-of-hours should call 111 where they will be directed to the most appropriate service at the closest location.

“The community maternity unit is temporarily closed. Maternity patients with concerns should still call the number for the unit as the phones will be diverted to Inverurie community maternity unit.

“The in-patient ward will remain open with patients receiving the care and support they need from our ward teams and our nursing teams will be in touch with all our patient families.

“The health centre continues to be open for business.”

“We also want to stress the dialysis service is operating as normal. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Speaking to The Press & Journal, a spokeswoman for NHS Grampian said “there is nothing further to say” and that the situation remained the same.

