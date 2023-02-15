Recycled plastic bridges to be installed as part of Huntly Meadows improvements

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three new bridges made from recycled plastic will be installed at the woodland footpath in Huntly Meadows as part of improvements.

The next phase of the refurbishment project is getting underway, with completion expected by the end of March.

Developments will include the installation of three recycled plastic pedestrian bridges to match those installed last year and the replacement of existing steps opposite Rowan Avenue and at the eastern end of Riverside Drive with new timber railway sleepers set on foundation pads.

Material will be introduced to regrade the slope and make them more accessible with less height on the risings.

Meanwhile, new post and rail fences will be installed near to the top footpaths to avoid further damage to the slope.

‘Safeguard long-term sustainability’

Aberdeenshire North outdoor access officer Bridget Freeman said: “The improvement of this asset will safeguard the long-term sustainability of the route and ensure the objectives of the core path plan are met.

“The works will be undertaken internally by Aberdeenshire Council’s construction team with competition anticipated by the end of March.”

Aberdeenshire Council is seeking tenders to assist with additional tree-clearing operations to remove a small area of storm-damaged woodland to the south of Rowan Avenue.

The woodland has been successfully cleared to-date by north-east horse loggers Simon and Danny Lenihan.

Replanting as part of a community event with the Marr Countryside Ranger will take place in early April.