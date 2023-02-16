Teen charged following series of crimes in Bridge of Don

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 16-year-old has been charged following a series of attempted break-ins and a car theft in Aberdeen.

The incidents were in several locations in the Bridge of Don area of Aberdeen on Tuesday February 14.

Several break-ins were attempted on Slains Street, Newburgh Circle, Newburgh Road, Foveran Rise and Home Farm Gardens between 1am and 3am.

A Nissan Qashqai was also stolen which police said was later recovered.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged and has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police said they were making further inquiries.