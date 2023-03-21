Emotional 217-mile cross country walk for two north-east military veterans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Emotional 217-mile cross country walk for two north-east military veterans

By Chris Cromar
March 21, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 21, 2023, 7:09 am
Scott Milne and his friend Steve Beedie want to help their fellow veterans. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Two north-east military veterans are getting ready to take on a gruelling 217-mile walk across Scotland later this year to raise money for charity.

Scott Milne, 44, formerly of the First Battalion Highlanders and Steve Beedie, 42, who served in the Royal Signals will raise money for veterans charity Erskine, which supports ex-military personnel in Scotland .

They also hope to raise awareness of suicide on the walk in order to let people know it’s good to talk and “you’re never alone”.

Steve Beedie and Scott Milne will be crossing Scotland from west to east. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

A survivor of three suicide attempts himself, Mr Milne said the journey, which they hope to start on August 26, is going to be “emotional”.

Mr Milne of Aberdeen and Mr Beedie of Banff will start at Ardnamurchan Lighthouse in Lochaber in the Highlands and finish at Boddam Lighthouse on the Buchan coast of Aberdeenshire – the most westerly and easterly points of the Scottish mainland.

Causes close to heart

Both men served their respective regiments and their country during three different conflicts and both do “quite a lot” for charity each year, with Mr Milne doing an abseil to raise money for Mental Health Aberdeen four years ago.

However, their fundraising efforts were put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but now they are ready to go again.

“We thought ‘Right, we’ll just go all out this year.’ Two overweight military veterans in their 40s walking across Scotland, what can go wrong?” Mr Milne said.

He added: “It’s been something that we’ve thought about for a while and I was just like ‘Am I ready for this, am I too old?’ I thought, ‘You know what, I’m just going to go for it.'”

Scott Milne and Steve Beedie want to support charity Erskine. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Although walking from Ardamurchan to Boddam is a popular route for charity hikes, Mr Milne said people usually stay in hotels, however, he and Mr Beedie will be wild camping along the route.

The pair hope to complete the mammoth route in 10 days, with Mr Milne saying that there is “no option to fail”, adding: “We have to carry on and get it finished.”

They are hoping to raise about £5,000 for Erskine, however, the former First Battallion Highlander said he would be “delighted” to raise more for the charity.

Urging people to donate, he said: “Give as much money as you can, I know everyone’s skint at the moment, but every little helps.”

