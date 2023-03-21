Scott Begbie: Dialling in to a four-minute warning for the digital age

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scott Begbie: Dialling in to a four-minute warning for the digital age

By Scott Begbie
March 21, 2023, 6:00 am
The UK will soon test its own country-wide emergency text message system, like the USA version pictured here (Image: Simone Hogan/Shutterstock)
The UK will soon test its own country-wide emergency text message system, like the USA version pictured here (Image: Simone Hogan/Shutterstock)

A UK-wide emergency alert system has the potential to be a lifesaver and is long overdue, writes Scott Begbie.

As a child of the Cold War, I’m painfully familiar with the concept of the four-minute warning – so I’m intrigued to see how it’s going to be updated for the mobile phone era.

You see, the powers that be are bringing in a UK-wide emergency alert system that will set off siren-like beeps and vibrations on everyone’s phone to warn them of imminent catastrophe. They’re testing it on all of us next month.

But, back in my young days of the 1980s, we had actual sirens that would wail in the event of a nuclear strike being launched by the dastardly Soviets. It was called the four-minute warning because that was roughly how long you had between hearing the alert and being vaporised in a thermonuclear blast hotter than the heart of the sun – if you were lucky.

If you were unlucky, you lingered on in a post-apocalyptic hellscape, fighting the scurries for the remnants of leftover kebabs in bins.

I tell you, we did fear and dread a lot better when Frankie Goes To Hollywood dominated the chart.

On one occasion when I lived in Edinburgh years ago, the four-minute warning actually went off, but purely by accident. The irony was, I missed it completely because I was drying my hair with a noisy hairdryer at the time.

I only realised I should have been kissing my rear end goodbye when I stopped to put some gel on. If you are going to face your maker, you might as well look good.

Hopefully, though, I won’t miss any emergency alerts on the mobile network – what with flashing texts and beeps that override the silent settings on your phone. I suppose we will find out for sure on April 23, when there’s a nationwide test of the system.

Warning system is long overdue

Question is, what time are they doing this? I mean, I don’t want my Sunday afternoon pint in the Station Hotel interrupted by everyone’s phone lighting up like an apocalyptic Christmas tree. And they had better not dare interrupt Antiques Roadshow.

Sorry, after 9pm isn’t good for me either. Anyone trying to contact me at that time of night is either rude or telling me another aunt has shuffled off this mortal coil.

I’m also intrigued by what level of threat is deemed so dire that everyone needs to know at once and be told what action to take.

Warning the public about extreme weather could be among the uses for the new emergency alert system (Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)

Sure, the authorities are saying severe flooding, fires or extreme weather. But, would they also warn us of threats to our wellbeing, like the possibility of the Tories winning another election because people have taken leave of their senses? “Quick, boys – to the polls!”

Seriously, though, a warning system like this does have the potential to be a lifesaver and is long overdue. Especially in this day and age, when threats don’t just come from natural disasters, but from the risk of extremists and nutbars launching terrorist attacks.

And, given the insanity reigning in the Kremlin, it might even truly become our new four-minute warning – God forbid we ever sink that far back into the mire.

Let’s just hope that the emergency alert test on April 23 is the first and last time we hear from this necessary evil.

Scott Begbie is a long-time journalist and editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express

