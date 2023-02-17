Man, 42, charged after £500 cash stolen from pensioner outside Ellon bank

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 42-year-old man has been charged after a pensioner was robbed of £500 outside a bank in Ellon.

The cash was reportedly taken from the 73-year-old in The Square area before 10am on Thursday.

It is understood the man had just withdrawn the money from the town’s Bank of Scotland branch.

Members of the public are then believed to have chased a man, who was later arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant Richard Cooper said: “At around 10am on Thursday we were called to a report of a robbery at The Square in Ellon.

“A 73-year-old man had a three-figure sum of cash stolen, which was later recovered.

“A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday.”