P&J Farming Breakfast: Join the discussion about preparing for change

The outlook for the agriculture sector under new future policy will be discussed by a panel of speakers at an event in Aberdeenshire next month.

The Press & Journal is hosting a Farming Breakfast to discuss future prospects for the Scottish agricultural industry on Thursday, March 2 at Thainstone Centre, Inverurie.

Farming focus: Preparing for change in uncertain times, has been organised in association with law firm and title sponsor Turcan Connell, with support from associate sponsors, ANM Group and Galbraith.

A range of speakers will share their views and expertise as the industry faces challenging and changing times following the reveal of the long-awaited agricultural reform route map from the Scottish government.

The audience will then be invited to take part in a question and answers session.

The speakers include Grierson Dunlop, land and property partner for Turcan Connell, who will give farmers an insight into how they can adapt for the future.

“Turcan Connell has built up a deep understanding of the trends and changes currently impacting the farming sector,” said Mr Dunlop.

“Our discussion will focus on the key legal changes impacting farmers and landowners, as well as ways to apply succession planning as a protection strategy. In these times of uncertainty, we want to be able to talk about the concrete actions farmers can take today to help manage their future longer term.”

“This event comes at the right time to connect with the farming community, and we are delighted to be working with our industry peers and the P&J as headline sponsors of this event.”

John Angus, head of livestock at Aberdeen & Northern Marts, will also speak at the event and said it’s a great opportunity to bring key industry stakeholders together.

“As a co-operative organisation here at ANM Group, it is important for us to support our members and the farming community,” said Mr Angus.

“Farmers rely on a strong livestock market which is why the power of the auction system is vital.

“Our team of professional auctioneers and fieldpersons offer farmers advice about the best time to move on stock, this combined with the integrity and transparency of the live auction allows both buyers and sellers to achieve the most competitive price.”

A speaker from Galbraith will also be on the panel and a pre-recorded message is expected from Mairi Gougeon, cabinet secretary for rural affairs and islands.

The event is free to attend and will take place in the Porterhouse restaurant from 7am to 9.30am.

Full details, including how to register, can be found at: pandjbreakfast.co.uk