P&J Farming Breakfast: Join the discussion about preparing for change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

P&J Farming Breakfast: Join the discussion about preparing for change

By Katrina Macarthur
February 17, 2023, 11:29 am Updated: February 17, 2023, 11:29 am
Farmers are encouraged to attend a farming breakfast to discuss the future of the industry.
Farmers are encouraged to attend a farming breakfast to discuss the future of the industry.

The outlook for the agriculture sector under new future policy will be discussed by a panel of speakers at an event in Aberdeenshire next month.

The Press & Journal is hosting a Farming Breakfast to discuss future prospects for the Scottish agricultural industry on Thursday, March 2 at Thainstone Centre, Inverurie.

Farming focus: Preparing for change in uncertain times, has been organised in association with law firm and title sponsor Turcan Connell, with support from associate sponsors, ANM Group and Galbraith.

A range of speakers will share their views and expertise as the industry faces challenging and changing times following the reveal of the long-awaited agricultural reform route map from the Scottish government.

The audience will then be invited to take part in a question and answers session.

Grierson Dunlop land and property partner at Turcan Connell.

The speakers include Grierson Dunlop, land and property partner for Turcan Connell, who will give farmers an insight into how they can adapt for the future.

“Turcan Connell has built up a deep understanding of the trends and changes currently impacting the farming sector,” said Mr Dunlop.

“Our discussion will focus on the key legal changes impacting farmers and landowners, as well as ways to apply succession planning as a protection strategy. In these times of uncertainty, we want to be able to talk about the concrete actions farmers can take today to help manage their future longer term.”

“This event comes at the right time to connect with the farming community, and we are delighted to be working with our industry peers and the P&J as headline sponsors of this event.”

John Angus, head of livestock at Aberdeen & Northern Marts, will also speak at the event and said it’s a great opportunity to bring key industry stakeholders together.

John Angus head of livestock at Aberdeen & Northern Marts.

“As a co-operative organisation here at ANM Group, it is important for us to support our members and the farming community,” said Mr Angus.

“Farmers rely on a strong livestock market which is why the power of the auction system is vital.

“Our team of professional auctioneers and fieldpersons offer farmers advice about the best time to move on stock, this combined with the integrity and transparency of the live auction allows both buyers and sellers to achieve the most competitive price.”

A speaker from Galbraith will also be on the panel and a pre-recorded message is expected from Mairi Gougeon, cabinet secretary for rural affairs and islands.

The event is free to attend and will take place in the Porterhouse restaurant from 7am to 9.30am.

Full details, including how to register, can be found at: pandjbreakfast.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Farming

More than 90 pedigree bulls/females and over 50 exhibition cattle are destined for the RNAS Spring Show.
Strong entries destined for RNAS Spring Show
The Perthshire District won with their production “Not Ready To Rest” produced by Ally Marshall.
Perthshire young farmers win East Cabaret
Stuart McNicol discussing his approach to strip-till drilling at the East Lothian monitor farm meeting.
Aiming for a cost-effective arable system on monitor farm
RHS champion: Jonnie Campbell with wife Christine, children Ross and Ailsa, and their shearling tup which stood champion last year.
Campbell family breeding success at Bardnaclavan
DIGGING IT: Decarbonisation minister Jesse Norman views JCB's new hydrogen digger.
JCB hydrogen digger on road in world first
United Auctions' show and sale from left UA's George Purves, judge Paul Byas, Michelle Pattullo, Hugh Dunlop and Roy Nicol of sponsors Starlyne Macmin Group.
Holehouse wins show at UA Stirling
The new maltings and grain storage facility will have an annual capacity for 85,000 tonnes of grain.
Simpsons Malt one step closer to Morayshire maltings
SALE TOPPER: George Milne's overall champion sold for £3,200.
Fife breeder tops NCC female sale at Lockerbie
Farmers are being urged to be more cautious when working with bales.
Bale danger warning for farmers
New board members from left, Gordon McKilligan, Colin Flett, Bruce Mackie, Mark MacCallum, Peter Kennedy and John Kerr.
Local farmers appointed as union board of directors

Most Read

1
Union Street Aberdeen
Union Street in Aberdeen closed after loose lead fixing is found hanging from a…
2
16-year-old Alise Driksna has been found.
Missing teenager Alise Driksna from Inverness has been traced
3
Elle Binnie leaving court. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Woman led police on ‘disgraceful’ high-speed chase through Aberdeen
4
Stacey Adams is worried her two children Lilly- Grace and Mason are unwell because of the mould and damp in their council home. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Shocking pictures show Aberdeen mum’s battle with mould after children become ‘constantly unwell’
5
bijou Buckie
Bijou by the Sea: Moray businessman hopes to lease ‘unique’ coastal restaurant near Buckie
6
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Broadford community consultation Picture shows; Broadford community event. Broadford. Supplied by Cllr John Finlayson Date; 09/02/2023
Skye community turns out in force to support plans for new Broadford school development
7
Sean Hubbard. Image: DC Thomson
Teen assaulted girl, 15, he thought stole his alcohol
8
Peterhead Community Hospital. Image: Google.
Safety fears at Peterhead hospital as legionella detected
9
The crash happened on the A9 between Tain and the Dornoch Bridge. Image: Google Maps
Woman who died in A9 crash near Tain named
10
A Stagecoach bus that came off the road on the A90 between Mintlaw and Fraserburgh today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Dramatic images as Storm Otto brings 100mph winds to north

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds 'floored' by second-half display in 3-0 defeat to Hamilton
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Barry Robson says Aberdeen's loss to Celtic showed Dons are still recovering from recent…
Hamilton Accies' Lucas De Bolle scores the opener against Inverness. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle 0-3 Hamilton Accies - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Jonny Hayes and Graeme Shinnie during Aberdeen's 4-0 loss to Celtic. Image: SNS
Celtic 4-0 Aberdeen – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
Ross County manager Malky MacKay. Images: Rob Casey
Ross County boss Malky Mackay has complaints over Owura Edwards' red card in 1-0…
St Mirren's Declan Gallagher scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
St Mirren 1-0 Ross County - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Valentine's Day in MJ's house - family noticeboard style.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Thoughts on love, all the kinds, and cereal
Our Rab nearly bought a boiler suit. Nearly...
RAB MCNEIL: Readers, I nearly bought a boilersuit...
Post Thumbnail
Highland League: Rothes get the better of Forres in Moray derby
Aspiring chef Brody Paterson will head to London next month for the Springboard Future Chef competition. Image: Phil Downie Photography.
Inverurie teenager preparing to cook up a storm at FutureChef finals in London

Editor's Picks

Most Commented