Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Woman taken to hospital after Berryden Road incident in Aberdeen

By Denny Andonova
February 17, 2023, 4:22 pm Updated: February 17, 2023, 5:40 pm
Barratt Berryden incident
The incident at the site, operated by Barratt Homes, sparked a major emergency services response. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following an incident in Aberdeen.

Berryden Park was cordoned off after police were called to the site operated by Barratt Homes.

The incident happened at around 2.30pm today.

Images from the scene show three police cars at the scene and the entrance to the site is currently closed, with one officer guarding the entrance.

Police cars and ambulance crews were seen at the scene. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Ambulance crews attended and one woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police were called to Berryden Road, Aberdeen, around 2.35pm following concerns for a person.

“Emergency services attended and a woman was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.”

