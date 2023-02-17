Woman taken to hospital after Berryden Road incident in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following an incident in Aberdeen.

Berryden Park was cordoned off after police were called to the site operated by Barratt Homes.

The incident happened at around 2.30pm today.

Images from the scene show three police cars at the scene and the entrance to the site is currently closed, with one officer guarding the entrance.

Ambulance crews attended and one woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police were called to Berryden Road, Aberdeen, around 2.35pm following concerns for a person.

“Emergency services attended and a woman was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.”