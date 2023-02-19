Elgin City 0-1 Stranraer: Home form frustrations continue for Borough Briggs men

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elgin City 0-1 Stranraer: Home form frustrations continue for Borough Briggs men

By Reporter
February 19, 2023, 11:13 am Updated: February 19, 2023, 11:15 am
Elgin's Angus Mailer slides into a challenge against Stranraer's Luke Watt. Image: Robert Crombie.
Elgin's Angus Mailer slides into a challenge against Stranraer's Luke Watt. Image: Robert Crombie.

Elgin City midfielder Angus Mailer admitted his team’s efforts to build on last week’s Scottish Cup heroics fell flat once again at Borough Briggs.

City slumped to a 1-0 defeat at home to Stranraer and have won just once in their last eight league matches on home soil.

Denied a place in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals by a last-minute Ayr United goal a week earlier, manager Gavin Price asked for a repeat performance but didn’t get the response he was looking for.

And Mailer, who missed two good chances including a strike off the Stranraer bar, said City weren’t good enough on their return to league business.

He said: “We didn’t play to our strengths, especially in the first half so we need to have a rethink about things and go again.

“The aim was to take the positives from last week into today and we just didn’t do that at all. We just couldn’t get going and we need to take a good look at ourselves.”

The Elgin defence under pressure against Stranraer. Image: Robert Crombie.

Scott Robertson’s clinical 22nd minute strike won Stranraer the three points, and Mailer reflected on his own scoring opportunities before and after the half time break.

“The one in the first half, I probably had time to take a touch but I just wanted to make good contact and ended up sending it over the bar.

“The one in the second half when I hit the bar, the ball came just behind me and that was a bit annoying. Getting a goal at that stage would have given us some confidence for the rest of the game.”

City manager Gavin Price said: “It’s another very, very poor performance.

“We need to start adapting to our pitch, and I asked the players to adapt by playing a different way and we couldn’t do that.

“We’ve all got to hold our hands up and say that was not good enough.”

Elgin’s Mitchell Taylor is fouled by Sean McIntosh. Image: Robert Crombie.

City are quickly back in action with a trip to Albion Rovers on Tuesday and a visit to leaders Dumbarton on Saturday.

Price added: “For some reason our form away from home is much better this season so we have to use that as a positive and go down to Albion on Tuesday with confidence in how we play on the road, and make sure that we prepare ourselves for a battle and get a result.”

An Elgin side without captain Matthew Cooper, Brian Cameron and Jake Dolzanski started brightly and spurned a glaring opportunity on ten minutes.

On-loan Aberdeen full back Evan Towler sent over a free kick from the right and Ross Draper headed wide with the goal at his mercy on ten minutes.

Russell Dingwall fired wide on the stretch and Kane Hester was crowded out with Aaron Reid free on his right as City chased the opening goal.

Instead it came at the other end as Aaron Brown’s cross fell for Scott Robertson on the edge of the box and he fired high past Thomas McHale.

Angus Mailer shot over for Elgin while James Hilton missed two good chances in quick succession for the visitors before half time.

Aberdeen loan teenager Reid failed to appear for the second half, replaced by sub Dylan Lawrence.

City were unlucky not to level ten minutes after the break. A Towler free kick on the right was met by headers from Jevan Anderson and Draper, keeper Matthew Connolly punched only as far as Angus Mailer whose first time strike hit the bar.

Stranraer had a chance on 67 minutes when Kyle Girvan’s header off a Brown cross was blocked on the goal-line by home stopper Owen Cairns.

City sub Mitchell Taylor did beat the keeper with an 82nd minute strike but defender Girvan got back on his own line to make a game-saving clearance and the visitors held on for a deserved three points.

[[title]]

[[text]]
