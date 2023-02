[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Coastguards helped assist in a medical transfer at Peterhead Harbour in the early hours of this morning.

Shetland Coastguard received the call at 12.50am today.

Peterhead coastguards were dispatched to help transfer a man from a standby vessel at Peterhead Harbour.

It is understood the man was suffering from pain in his stomach.

He was transported to hospital.