Car crashes through wall into garden of Aberdeen house

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A car smashed into an Aberdeen home, resulting in emergency services being called to the scene.

The incident took place at around 9.35am in the Bervie Brow area of Altens yesterday and involved a silver Ford Focus.

From pictures seen by the Press & Journal, it appears as though the car crashed through a brick wall and into the front garden of the house – a bungalow.

A police spokesman said: “We received a report of a crash involving one car on Bervie Brow, Aberdeen, at around 9.35am on Monday.

“The occupants of the car were checked over by paramedics at the scene.”