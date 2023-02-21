The big takeaways from Scotland Women’s Pinatar Cup campaign as final game ends in 1-1 draw with Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

The big takeaways from Scotland Women’s Pinatar Cup campaign as final game ends in 1-1 draw with Wales

By Sophie Goodwin
February 21, 2023, 5:00 pm
Erin Cuthbert in action for Scotland at the Pinatar Cup. Image: Scottish FA.
Erin Cuthbert in action for Scotland at the Pinatar Cup. Image: Scottish FA.

The Pinatar Cup highlighted positives and areas of improvement for Scotland Women, as they signed off the campaign with a 1-1 draw with Wales.

In their final game of the tournament, Scotland started well and took the lead after seven minutes, as Sophie Howard evaded her marker in the box and headed home Erin Cuthbert’s corner.

Wales, who had rarely troubled Scotland in the first half, pulled level three minutes before the interval, with Ceri Holland slotting the ball beyond Lee Gibson after being played through by a perfectly placed pass by Jess Fishlock.

The draw with Wales means Scotland finish the campaign on four points, having beaten the Philippines 2-1 on Saturday following the disappointing 2-0 defeat to Iceland in the opening game last Wednesday.

Positives to build on

Scotland were dominant in the first half against Wales and Iceland, and against the former they were able to capitalise on that with the early Howard goal.

There was some really good stuff, with a more direct approach compared to other games proving to suit Scotland, especially from defence to the midfield, but there was still a lack of cutting edge in the final third.

Against opposition like Iceland and Wales, Scotland showed they are more than capable of taking control in games, which is promising for competitive qualifiers, but there were problems in being able to make something of that control.

Over the games, the control was something that seemed to wane eventually with the second half against Iceland frustrating, while against Wales it became a bit of a lacklustre and drab affair.

Scotland manager Pedro Martinez Losa speaks to the squad after the opening defeat to Iceland. Image: Scottish FA

With the Pinatar Cup being an invitational friendly tournament, it was a chance to work on different combinations with different players.

All but one player – Liverpool goalkeeper Eartha Cumings – got minutes at the Pinatar Arena, and the result was three different kinds of styles of play – all of which had positives and negatives.

It would’ve been good to see some more fresh faces named in the original squad, but there were glimpses of the young talent who will make an impact for Scotland in years to come.

Scotland need to make most of chances

In the 2-0 defeat against Iceland, Scotland dominated the first half and could’ve been two or three goals to the good by half time, but two quickfire goals after the interval proved costly.

The first half was really promising, and like the Wales game, were probably some of the best minutes played under Martinez Losa, with Scotland doing almost everything right but finding the back of the net.

Throughout the 90 minutes though, Scotland had 60% of possession, registered 21 shots, but only four were on target, while Iceland had nine shots and three on target.

Against the Philippines, Martinez Losa’s side had just two shots over the first 45 minutes, with one of them resulting in Lauren Davidson’s first Scotland goal.

Glasgow City forward Lauren Davidson. Image: Shutterstock

The first two games were especially a case of Scotland not being clinical enough, and against Wales there were opportunities for the Dark Blues to threaten more than they did.

But is there a striker or a prolific forward in the squad who can be the outlet and add some much-needed ruthlessness?

Davidson, 21, is currently the top goalscorer in SWPL 1, with 16 goals from 18 games for Glasgow City, and carried her form into the Pinatar Cup with that opening goal against the Philippines.

She’s a promising talent, but with currently just six caps to her name and at this stage in her career, Davidson is probably not ready to be a regular starter within the frontline.

Martinez Losa has clearly pondered the position as well, with Manchester United’s Martha Thomas, Aston Villa’s Kirsty Hanson and Bristol City’s Abi Harrison leading the line during this camp.

Talent for the future

Alongside Davidson, who featured in all three games, there are a few other young players who made a good account of themselves in Spain.

Brogan Hay made her first start for Scotland against Iceland and did well, while Rangers teammate Sam Kerr was the only Scotland player at the tournament to start all three matches.

Kerr, 23, who has become a pivotal player under Martinez Losa and was named Scotland’s Player of the Year for 2022, will continue to play an important role in the middle of the park.

For Scotland, she mostly features in a number six role, with Erin Cuthbert and Caroline Weir in the more attacking midfield roles which is where Rangers fans would be used to seeing Kerr star in.

Rangers midfielder Sam Kerr. Image: Shutterstock

Many thought this camp would’ve been a chance to bed in more talent ahead of a new cycle of qualifiers, with an inaugural Nations League campaign to prepare for as well as Euros qualification.

But other than Jamie-Lee Napier, who made her senior debut against the Philippines, there was no surprising fresh additions in the squad for the Pinatar Cup.

There are players who should’ve been in contention to go to Spain, not necessarily to play a considerable amount of minutes, but to be exposed to the levels required for international football.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Women's Football

Maddie Finnie started against Hearts. Image: Shutterstock
'I've had to adapt and improve' - Madison Finnie on her debut season at…
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. Image: Donald Cameron/SportPix for SWF.
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason wants to keep seeing good things after turnaround…
Scotland's starting XI for the Pinatar Cup opener against Iceland. Image: Scottish FA.
Rachel Corsie: Scotland Women will build on positives and learnings from Iceland defeat during…
Could Aberdeen defender Jess Broadrick step into Jen Beattie's shoes for Scotland? Images: Shutterstock.
LONG READ: Could Aberdeen Women's Jess Broadrick be the eventual replacement for retired Scotland…
Aberdeen Women forward Mya Christie has been called up to the Scotland under-19s squad. Image: Shutterstock
Gavin Levey backs Aberdeen Women youngsters to shine on international duty with Scotland U19s
Scotland Women boss Pedro Martinez Losa.
Pinatar Cup: Scotland Women begin campaign with frustrating 2-0 defeat to Iceland
Aberdeen Women defender Millie Urquhart. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Women outmatched by full-time professionals Glasgow City, says defender Millie Urquhart
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Gavin Levey feels Aberdeen Women were on 'last legs' in 5-0 Scottish Cup defeat…
Hampden Park will host the Women's Scottish Cup semi-finals and final for the first time this season. Image: AP Photo.
Rachel Corsie: The Women's Scottish Cup returns this weekend - and it's finally getting…
Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women can make Scottish Cup magic against Glasgow City, says Jess Broadrick

Most Read

1
Garvault House, located around eight miles from Kinbrace, is one of a handful of hidden gems uncovered in Channel 4's World's Most Secret Hotels. Image: Google Maps.
Secrets of remote Sutherland hotel uncovered on Channel 4 documentary series
2
Rachel Whyte believes police should have done more to protect her and her family from Allan Thompson. Image: Facebook.
‘I thought I was dead’: Mum who was unaware she was living with a…
3
Alan Tait of Scotland celebrates after Scotland beat France in the Five Nations Rugby Championship played at the Stade de France, Paris, France, April 1999.
Neil Drysdale: We’ll always have Paris as one of the treasured rugby cities
4
Airbus Helicopter H175
Helicopter stranded on North Sea platform after blades snap during Storm Otto
5
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Trio in court following alleged attempted murder knife attack in Aberdeen city centre
6
AN 85_11044_9 1985-12-18 Core Laboratories (C)AJL Neg.No. 85_11044 (frame 9) Used P&J 19.12.1985. Staff and guests of Core Laboratories, Dyce, enjoying themselves at their dinner dance held at the Moat House Hotel, Bucksburn, last night.
Step back in time: Were you at any of these north-east dinner-dances?
7
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre
8
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Pictured is Charles Skinner - Theft Picture taken by EMMA SPEIRS. Taken 13/08/2013; 58e8c361-3a67-4321-a6a1-27288b9e0151
Violent robber punched and kicked vulnerable man in his home – two days after…
9
Mould has spread across the walls in most of the rooms in the Aberdeen flat, including the childrens' bedroom. Image: Supplied by tenant.
Aberdeen mum-of-three feels ‘helpless’ over mould and damp issues in council flat
10
There are plans for new Macduff flats in our latest round-up
Neighbours fighting plans for Macduff eyesore and ‘advanced discussions’ over potential Westhill hotel site

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds insists draw was least Caley Thistle deserved following loss to Hamilton Accies
Elgin manager Gavin Price. Image: SNS
Albion Rovers 3-0 Elgin City: Defeat for Gavin Price's men in Coatbridge
Sean Welsh in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle suffer second successive defeat to Hamilton Accies after going down 2-1 in…
James Watt speaking at the Brewdog AGM held at the AECC. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
'Basically a Teams call in a pub': BrewDog cancels huge Aberdeen AGM to save…
Harvey Christian has been missing since last month. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Harvey Christian: Where is Cambridgeshire man last seen near Ben Nevis nearly a…
A man has died after falling from the cliffs at Orkney
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
Little buckets of non-perishable goods are being placed in Shetland bus stops. Image: Tom Morton/ Facebook.
Shetland bus stops to host 'share' buckets to help in cost-of-living crisis
Castleton bridge road
Emergency closure of A947 Turriff to Banff road at Castleton Bridge announced
Kate Forbes Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Exclusive: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government
2
Litter pickers were treated to a hot or cold drink after completing a beach clean around Kerrera. Image: Kerrera Marina/ Lauren Fair.
In pictures: Beachcombers on Kerrera dredge up MASSIVE haul of discarded sea waste

Editor's Picks

Most Commented