Air ambulance lands at Kemnay school grounds following road incident

An air ambulance landed in the grounds of Kemnay Academy following an incident in the village.

Police, fire and the ambulance service were called to Bremner Way at 11.30am today.

In what is believed to have been a medical incident, parents of nearby Kemnay Academy were altered due to a helicopter arriving in a school field.

The fire service said it sent two appliance after the ambulance service asked them to assist.

It is understood the air ambulance helicopter arrived at the scene around 1pm, landing close to the Aberdeenshire school.

A message was sent from Kemnay Academy to parents, telling them the incident was not related to the school.

The message read: “Please be aware, there has been an emergency incident in the village, it is not related to the school or pupils.

“A number of emergency vehicles are in attendance.”

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We are at an incident in Kemany after being asked to assist the ambulance service.

“There are two appliances in attendance.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to a road traffic incident in Kemnay, close to Bremner Way, at around 11.30am.”