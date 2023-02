Concerns are growing for a 15-year-old who has not been seen in Banff since yesterday.

Harry Ward has been reported missing after he was last seen in the Aberdeenshire town at about 6pm on Saturday.

The teenager is 5ft 9in tall, of slim build with long blonde hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing a black jacket with grey tracksuit bottoms and a black beanie hat.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference 0113 from February 26.