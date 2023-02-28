Fraserburgh lifeboat called to Aberdour Bay after reports of person in the water

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The coastguard has been called after a person was reportedly seen in the water near Aberdour Bay in Aberdeenshire.

Aberdeen coastguard control room received the call alerting them to the incident at 2pm.

It called the Fraserburgh lifeboat to the scene.

Macduff and Fraserburgh coastguard teams are also carrying out a search on land.

At around 4.30pm, the lifeboat returned to Fraserburgh and the operation was brought to a close.

The police were leading the operation. They have been contacted for comment.

More to follow.