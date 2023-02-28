Flying high: Aberdeen man to star in Channel 4 reality show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Flying high: Aberdeen man to star in Channel 4 reality show

By Cameron Roy
February 28, 2023, 8:15 pm Updated: March 1, 2023, 8:57 am
The cast of the show Strangers on a Plane were Angela, Tara, Lubomba, Damon and Aberdonian Stuart Ingham. Image: Stuart Ingham.

An Aberdeen man will be starring in a new Channel 4 show called Strangers on a Plane.

The concept is similar to the hit show Come Dine with Me, but instead of dinner parties, the contestants will each take charge of a day on holiday.

Each holidaymaker takes their turn to plan their perfect day, including what accommodation everyone stays in, where they all eat, what activities the group does and what the evening’s entertainment is.

Participants will then be scored on how well everyone enjoyed the day and a winner is awarded at the end of the week.

Aberdonian Stuart Ingham, 36, will be joined on the show by four other contestants from Wales, London, Swindon and Plymouth.

The new show will take five lucky travellers on an all expenses paid holiday.

Show involved meeting people from ‘all walks of life’

The married father-of-one told The Press and Journal he had never done anything like this before but decided to “have a go at something outside my comfort zone”.

He signed up after seeing an advert on Facebook in March 2022 and flew to Barcelona in September for filming.

During the show he said he had some “amazing experiences” that he had “never done before”.

A budget was set for each contestant and the expenses were all covered.

Mr Ingham said the show involved grueling early mornings and late nights, but he would still recommend the experience to anyone.

Stuart Ingham enjoyed his time on the show. Image: Stuart Ingham.

It involved meeting very different people from all walks of life, which he felt helped create some great conversations.

Come Dine with Me has visited the north-east before, but Strangers on a Plane involves a cast from all over the UK.

However, Mr Ingham, a trainee primary school teacher, was unable to reveal too much about the show before it airs in the week beginning April 3.

The production crew told him it turned out fantastic, and he said some of his castmates are planning to meet up and watch it together when it comes out.

‘I am looking forward to seeing my daughter enjoy it’

Mr Ingham, who has a 13-year-old daughter, said: “I am looking forward to seeing how my daughter Megan enjoys it.

“I am sure she will be laughing a lot and sending me lots of pictures when it airs.”

Mr Ingham said he was nervous while waiting for the show to air. Image: Stuart Ingham.

But the wait for its release has proved nerve-wracking due to not knowing what will be included or how it will be edited.

However, he still feels it was worth giving things a shot in life and said he thinks people often think too much about work.

The full series will involve four weeks of shows, with a week of episodes set in Barcelona, Porto, Sardinia and Benidorm. It will start on the week beginning March 20 on Channel 4 from 5.30-6pm.

Tags

Conversation

